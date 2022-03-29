Invoca Announces AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence for Healthcare Providers

New solution enables empathetic, patient-first experiences that help increase patient acquisition

Invoca's cloud platform records, transcribes and analyzes 100% of patient calls while ensuring HIPAA compliance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca has announced Invoca for Healthcare , a new conversation intelligence solution that enables healthcare organizations to increase patient acquisition, improve access to care, and provide superior patient-first experiences. Invoca was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report and serves 6 of the top 10 U.S. health systems and 4 of the top 6 U.S. dental service organizations. Healthcare customers include Banner Health, Comfort Keepers, Mayo Clinic, Miracle-Ear, Spectrum Retirement Communities, University Hospitals, and others.

Delivering Truly Empathetic Patient Experiences at Scale

Invoca for Healthcare enables healthcare providers to capture detailed analytics on a new patient's full journey. This includes the marketing campaign that drove initial interest, the specific webpages the patient viewed, and the scheduling conversation the patient had with the provider's staff. With off-the-shelf healthcare-specific AI algorithms , providers can automatically detect conversational topics and outcomes to new appointments and new patients and integrate them in real-time with the provider's CRM, analytics, media and digital experience platforms.

With Invoca, healthcare providers can easily:

Connect the Digital Journey to the Conversation: Track pre-call ad clicks and website interactions to uncover patient intent—such as which treatment or facility location the patient is interested in—and provide the most personalized conversational experience every time.





Track pre-call ad clicks and website interactions to uncover patient intent—such as which treatment or facility location the patient is interested in—and provide the most personalized conversational experience every time. Optimize Marketing Campaigns to Acquire More Patients: Marketers can uncover new customer data and insight sources in addition to getting marketing attribution for patient appointments driven by paid search, online display, TV, and direct mail to improve ad targeting, reduce wasted ad spend and increase ROI for every marketing dollar spent.





Marketers can uncover new customer data and insight sources in addition to getting marketing attribution for patient appointments driven by paid search, online display, TV, and direct mail to improve ad targeting, reduce wasted ad spend and increase ROI for every marketing dollar spent. Offer Faster Online Appointment Scheduling: Improve online appointment scheduling rates by understanding why and when patients reach out by phone so digital teams can improve the digital experience and drive more efficient online scheduling.





Improve online appointment scheduling rates by understanding why and when patients reach out by phone so digital teams can improve the digital experience and drive more efficient online scheduling. Improve Agent Call Handling to Deliver Superior Care: Tap into AI-powered automation to score conversational interactions and coach agents with data-driven insights that keep the focus on delivering truly empathetic patient experiences.





Tap into AI-powered automation to score conversational interactions and coach agents with data-driven insights that keep the focus on delivering truly empathetic patient experiences. Quickly Identify and Track Unanswered Inbound Patient Calls: Increase patient satisfaction by revealing the most common time of day, day of week, and locations that are driving high rates of unanswered calls.

"Patients expect a smooth, caring and personalized experience when deciding on healthcare providers," said Dee Anna McPherson, CMO at Invoca. "At the same time, healthcare organizations are dealing with staffing challenges, pent up demand for elective services due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of patients changing providers amidst job changes during the 'great resignation.' Invoca for Healthcare helps organizations alleviate friction in the patient acquisition process and deliver empathetic service at scale."

Patients Demand Modern Experiences When Choosing Healthcare Services

When looking for healthcare services, today's patients are digitally-savvy researchers, driving a new wave of digital transformation in healthcare. Patients seek transparency in online reviews and social media. They expect provider experiences that are individualized, seamless, and anticipate their needs. Among healthcare executives surveyed by Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision, 81% say the pace of digital transformation for their organization is accelerating.

According to recent research by healthcare experience analytics company Press Ganey, more than half of consumers reported using the internet to find and select a new primary care provider. They're twice as likely to use digital sources than a doctor's referral to choose a primary care doctor. While much of consumers' research is done online, nearly 70% of patients will call a healthcare provider before setting up an appointment, highlighting the importance of a positive experience with each phone call in driving business.

"This is a tipping point in the healthcare industry, and it requires technology to enable empathy at scale," said Chris Pace, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. "Democratization of data and tying all your data together is foundational to making patient-first experiences scalable, and Invoca for Healthcare enables Banner Health to add conversation intelligence to the unified data set across the organization."

Healthcare Organizations Have a Proven Track Record of Success with Invoca:

University Hospitals: Since implementing Invoca, University Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare providers in the United States, has experienced an increase of 580% in patient appointments scheduled and a 300% increase in conversion rate. By routing calls and bypassing the contact center, they've also experienced a 50% reduction in call hold time.

Miracle-Ear: Using Invoca, Miracle-Ear, a franchised organization that brings hearing aid technology to those with hearing loss, increased their call center efficiency by 15% , with an improvement of 16% in paid media efficiency.

Spectrum Retirement Communities: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum Retirement Communities, a leading operator of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities, experienced 20% lower resident turnover during the last six months of 2020 by implementing Invoca, compared to the same period in 2019.

Comfort Keepers: With Invoca, Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of in-home care for seniors, increased their phone conversions 50% from paid search , with a 50% lower overall cost-per-call.

More Information:

Learn more about Invoca for Healthcare: www.invoca.com/solutions/healthcare

Watch a webinar on the shift in patient-first experiences - Reimagine Patient-First Marketing: https://go.invoca.com/wbn-lp-on-demand-reimagine-patient-first-marketing.html

Book an Invoca for Healthcare demo: http://go.invoca.com/demo-lp-branded.html

About Invoca

Invoca is the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for healthcare organizations. Marketing teams, digital experience leaders, and service line managers turn to Invoca to deliver more personalized and efficient patient journeys by understanding and immediately acting on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, healthcare organizations can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands and healthcare teams like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invoca-announces-ai-powered-conversation-intelligence-for-healthcare-providers-301512400.html

SOURCE Invoca