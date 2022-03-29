CaptivateIQ Bolsters Executive Team to Extend Product and Technology Leadership

VP of Engineering Nahi Ojeil and VP of Product Naveed Makhani Bring Deep Experience to Meet High Customer Demand
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ, the leader in sales commission software, appointed Nahi Ojeil as vice president of engineering and Naveed Makhani as vice president of product. These additions to the leadership team bolster CaptivateIQ's ability to deliver a world-class platform to automate and scale sales commissions, a process that is painfully manual today. In their new roles, Ojeil and Makhani will advance CaptivateIQ's mission to make the commission process flexible and scalable, empowering revenue teams to tailor plans, workflows, and outcomes to meet the needs of their unique business.
"Nahi and Naveed bring strong technical and product chops to our growing technology team as we continue to enhance our software and deliver a best-in-class experience to our expanding roster of customers," said Hubert Wong, chief technology officer and co-founder of CaptivateIQ. "Nahi's platform approach at Dropbox brings great insights into scaling and securing enterprise-grade platforms used by the world's largest companies. And, from scaling Okta during a period of rapid growth, Naveed has a wealth of experience leading a product team in high-stakes software deployments."
As vice president of engineering, Ojeil will lead the CaptivateIQ engineering team in building a unique product based on the real experiences of CaptivateIQ's customers. Ojeil joins CaptivateIQ from Commure, a developer platform for healthcare, where he served as vice president of engineering. Previously, Ojeil led a 150-member engineering team at Dropbox, focusing on machine learning, data and platforms, as well as product iteration and experimentation via platformization efforts.
"I am excited to join the team and look forward to continuing to build the CaptivateIQ platform that helps companies solve extremely complex sales commission processes through automation," said Ojeil. "Now is the time. The market is growing rapidly and we want to continue delivering a sophisticated, streamlined platform that brings a higher quality of life to dynamic teams who deal with commissions and incentive plans."
As vice president of product, Makhani will lead product management, design, and documentation teams. He will work closely with engineering and sales to continually evolve CaptivateIQ's product offerings to meet the needs of a dynamic market and customers' most essential challenges. Prior to joining CaptivateIQ, Makhani led Core Identity Products for Okta, where he worked to develop products for end users, admins, and developers. To learn more about Makhani, check out the CaptivateIQ blog here.
CaptivateIQ is accelerating its core product innovations while delivering solutions that empower all teams in the commission process. The engineering, product and design (EPD) team is advancing CaptivateIQ's automated platform by looking for efficiency gains across the entire commission process and streamlining frequently-executed manual tasks. The EPD team is also delivering delightful rep experiences by offering enhanced performance, payout statement, and earnings visibility. CaptivateIQ provides enterprise-grade support through its focus on scalability and performance, improved workflow automation, and enhanced permissions and controls for added security and compliance.
About CaptivateIQ
CaptivateIQ, the new standard in commission management, enables companies to reclaim the power of incentives with a platform built for revenue teams. Leading companies like Intercom and Gong rely on CaptivateIQ to transform their data, build any commission plan, and simplify their workflows to maximize productivity and achieve revenue goals.
