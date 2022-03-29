Collaboration and Innovation to Be Featured at Advarra's 2022 Onsemble Customer Conference

Conference brings together key leaders from clinical research sites, sponsors, and CROs, transforming clinical research with a site-centric technology approach

COLUMBIA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical site technologies, and research quality and compliance consulting services, today welcomed over 1,300 attendees to its Onsemble 2022 customer conference, the premier clinical research community event. Taking place March 29 to April 1 at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, GA, the event will be delivered both in-person and virtually. The conference provides research site attendees unmatched opportunities to learn, to network with key site, sponsor and CRO stakeholders, and to collaborate on technology solutions that will shape the future of clinical research.

The conference begins with the first in-person meeting of Advarra's recently announced Site-Sponsor Consortium. Leading site, sponsor, CRO, and data standards representatives are gathering to find opportunities to seamlessly connect site and sponsor technology in order to solve longstanding process and workflow challenges. The group aims to take a site-centric, patient-focused approach to solving these challenges faced by the clinical research industry with the aim of bringing treatments to market safer and more efficiently.

"Successful collaboration across stakeholders requires standards that provide a common language to support interoperability and sharing," said Rhonda Facile, VP, Partnerships and Development at CDISC. "CDISC looks forward to working with the Site-Sponsor Consortium to optimize and standardize workflows across the research industry utilizing CDISC standards and governance."

"Onsemble is an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with industry thought-leaders and explore innovative ways to expand access to clinical research," said Sharmila Bristol, Chief Technology Officer at Javara. "We look forward to gaining new insights through participating in Advarra's interactive sessions, networking with colleagues, and collaborating with industry stakeholders as part of the Site-Sponsor Consortium. It is a privilege to be presenting on the Integrated Research Organization and the synergistic value it brings to healthcare as a part of this year's meeting as well."

The Onsemble conference will showcase the latest Advarra technology product innovations as well as perspectives from leading clinical research organizations including Javara, University of Florida, St. Jude, Stanford Medicine, and Duke School of Medicine. Attendees will be able to participate in more than 40 sessions covering site-centric topics such as financial and regulatory management, diversity and inclusion, training and adoption, clinical trials office (CTO) leadership, and much more.

"Our Onsemble Community members are at the forefront of innovation in clinical research and provide a vital connection to participants," said Jonathan E. Shough, President of Advarra Technology Solutions. "We're thrilled to work with our community to address the biggest challenges in the industry, working to do more with less, taking on increasingly complex trials, and creating a more connected industry to make research safer, smarter, and faster."

Leading sites are represented at the conference, with attendees ranging from clinical trials office leadership, clinical research coordinators, data managers, and regulatory managers, as well as those representing financial management, clinical informatics, and biostatistics teams. Attendees will have opportunities to earn continuing education units (CEUs) from ACRP, California Board of Nursing, PRIM&R, and SOCRA throughout the week.

Advarra advances the way clinical research is conducted: bringing life sciences companies, CROs, research sites, investigators, and academia together at the intersection of safety, technology, and collaboration. With trusted review solutions, innovative technologies, experienced consultants, and deep-seated connections across the industry, Advarra provides integrated solutions that safeguard trial participants, empower clinical sites, ensure compliance, and optimize research performance. Advarra is advancing clinical trials to make them safer, smarter, and faster. For more information, visit advarra.com.

