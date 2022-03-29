NeuAnalytics Hires Drew Anderson as SVP of Business Development

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Anderson has joined NeuAnalytics as Senior Vice President of Business Development, bringing with him over 38 years of financial services industry experience.
Drew has extensive experience on both the third-party collection agency and creditor/issuer sides of the business. Prior to joining NeuAnalytics, Drew was Chief Revenue Officer for ARS National Service, where he was responsible for operations, client relations and business development.
Drew's unique experience running collections departments in banks and business development for a third-party collection agency, lends itself nicely to his new role at NeuAnalytics as our software sits between creditors and their agencies. "I have had the pleasure of knowing Drew for more than two decades" states CEO and Founder Ryan Neuweg. "His integrity and work ethic are absolutely aligned with NeuAnalytics' midwestern mindset. 'Say what you are going to do, then do it'. Drew's extensive experience as both a trusted operator and business partner to the receivables management industry will help NeuAnalytics extend both our Integrated Support Platform (ISP) as well as those who we hope to serve."
NeuAnalytics is the industry leader in operational risk, compliance management and performance analytics. Our platform provides the world's leading creditors with comprehensive business intelligence while continuously monitoring for compliance. With the ability to monitor third-party vendor's collection activities down to the individual consumer level, our powerful tool ensures creditors of their agency's compliance with all local, state and federal regulations, while providing the insights needed for strategic performance management.
