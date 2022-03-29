Integrity Reinforces Commitment to Innovation by Acquiring Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency

Addition of financial services brokerage with virtual platform will further enhance Integrity's mission to meet consumers where they are and put client needs first

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, a financial services brokerage based near Fort Worth, Texas. As part of the acquisition, Scott Rumbo, President of Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, and Kimberly Rumbo, Executive Vice President of Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency has always embraced technology to stay at the forefront of advancements in the industry. The company specializes in providing life insurance, final expense and mortgage protection products through an expansive network of agents. By quickly adapting to circumstances in recent years, the agency has been able to transition to a virtual platform and has mastered meeting clients' coverage needs and communication preferences wherever they are. This approach has led to rapid growth as the agency created efficiencies and expanded its national footprint.

"Scott and Kimberly have never been afraid to roll up their sleeves and work hard — they are a wonderful mixture of discipline and entrepreneurial spirit, which will inspire their fellow Integrity partners," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Now they get to link arms with industry icons across the country. Integrity's dynamic partner network and omnichannel insurtech platform help companies like Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency bring out the best in their business. I can't wait to see the 'Integrity Effect' of explosive growth propel Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency into the future, and I'm grateful to be part of their success story."

"When we looked at the partners Integrity was bringing into its network, we could see they were among the very best in their space and we knew we wanted to be on this team," explained Scott Rumbo, President of Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency. "Integrity has a commitment to innovate the industry from top to bottom and our vision aligns perfectly with that mission. I come from a technology background, so utilizing cutting-edge technology to meet client needs has always been core to what we've built at Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency. We can't wait to leverage Integrity's insurtech resources to help us be more efficient, better manage our agents and become an even stronger business. I'm so proud that Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency will now be part of Integrity."

Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency will find their excitement for innovation and technology matched by the industry legends who comprise Integrity's partner network. This assemblage of many of the industry's sharpest minds and most respected leaders develops forward-thinking solutions that help agents and advisors prepare their clients for the good days ahead. Through strategic collaboration, these partners endeavor to optimize insurance and financial processes and strive to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

"At Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, we've always innovated to adjust to the changing world around us," said Kimberly Rumbo, Executive Vice President of Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency. "Our virtual platform has allowed our agents to be more efficient and made it easier for them to meet clients where they are. Many agents have caught the vision of this virtual model and Integrity's resources are the piece we need to catapult our growth to the next level. With Integrity, we can power ahead toward an exciting future driven by more resources, additional products, symbiotic technology and unmatched support."

The Integrity platform offers the Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency team a range of expanded products and proprietary services. These resources include customer relationship management software, impactful data and analytics, and beneficial product development. Integrity's transformative shared business services are available to all partners and are designed to help streamline business functions. Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency constitute these shared offerings.

Supplementing all these benefits is the opportunity for Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency to offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Yellowstone.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency

Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, headquartered in Weatherford, Texas, is one of the fastest growing financial protection service providers in the nation. They have successfully built an innovative platform that provides agents a completely virtual experience. At Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency, agents have the opportunity to service clients from anywhere and provide them with a diverse portfolio of financial protection solutions. Yellowstone Life Insurance Agency is eager to expand their virtual financial protection platform by incorporating Integrity's technology, backend support and marketing resources into their daily operations. For more information, visit www.yellowstonelifegroup.com.

