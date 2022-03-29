Pure Storage Enables Organizations To Drive Out Direct Carbon Usage In Their Data Storage Systems By Up To 80%

Pure issued its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which offers transparency into company benchmarks and sets goals for the future
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® PSTG, the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today issued its inaugural ESG report, which provides visibility into the company's current metrics and sets commitments for making meaningful progress toward a better future for the global community.
"Pure makes a significant and immediate impact today by reducing data center carbon emissions worldwide through our environmental sustainability efforts," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "Pure's products positively impact our customers' environmental footprint by requiring substantially less power, space, and cooling and by producing less waste than disk-based or competitive all-flash systems."
Building a sustainable technology infrastructure is necessary to mitigate global warming and the worst impacts of climate change. Pure is leading the way by designing and building products and delivering services that allow customers to dramatically decrease their own environmental footprints. As part of this ESG report, Pure conducted a product life cycle assessment (LCA) of its portfolio, specifically the FlashArray products, which found that Pure customers achieve up to 80% reduction in direct carbon usage by data systems compared to competitive products.
Expanding on the energy and emissions savings that Pure brings its customers, Pure's unique EvergreenTM architecture and Pure as-a-ServiceTM subscription deliver further environmental benefits by significantly minimizing e-waste, extending the service lifetimes of equipment, and reducing underutilization of storage. As a result of these programs, 97% of Pure arrays purchased six years ago are still in service.
Beyond helping customers become more sustainable, Pure is proud to commit to several goals to reduce the company's own carbon footprint, making progress against Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, focused both on company operations and the use phase of Pure products:
- 50% intensity reduction in market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per employee from FY20 to FY30
- Achieve net zero market-based Scope 1 and 2 emissions by FY40
- 66% intensity reduction in use of sold products from Scope 3 emissions per effective petabyte shipped from FY20 to FY30
To read Pure's full ESG report, including more on Pure's business and employee initiatives, visit https://www.purestorage.com/company/corporate-social-responsibility.html
