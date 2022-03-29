Despite Two Years of Constant Change, New Survey Reveals Companies Still Not Prepared for Post-Pandemic Business Disruption

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a result of the extraordinary levels of business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of today's business leaders do not feel fully prepared to face another pandemic in the future, according to leading intelligent forecasting software provider Prevedere's latest data report, "Business Planning and Forecasting: Setting Up For Success Amid Rising Economic Volatility." At the same time, heightened levels of business uncertainty– mainly stemming from employment issues, supply chain bottlenecks and consumer behavior shifts– continue to plague the minds of the individuals at the forefront.

Based on a survey of 126 business leaders at brands, manufacturers and retailers across the U.S., the report reveals new insights into how business leaders have been navigating pandemic-related business disruption, as well as how they are planning for existing and future challenges. According to the report, most (76%) of respondents experienced impacts to their planning and forecasting processes since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, with nearly half (48%) reporting significant challenges. The majority of these respondents (69%) also cited an inability to incorporate real-time economic changes and fast changing consumer behaviors into planning and forecasting processes as their biggest challenges.

Underscoring these challenges, just 52% of the business leaders surveyed have been using external economic data to inform their planning and forecasting processes, and even less– only 12%– are using economic data unique to their businesses.

"While the pandemic has been one of the biggest business disruptors of this generation, it certainly will not be the last," said Rich Wagner, CEO and founder at Prevedere. "Until business leaders are able to bridge the gap between incorporating relevant external economic factors into planning and forecasting processes and making informed business decisions, surviving the next wave of disruption– whether it's a global geo-political conflict or a vertical-specific supply chain shortage– will be virtually impossible."

Over six in ten (62%) of the business leaders surveyed have made changes to their planning and forecasting processes since the outbreak, with brands making the most changes

Of the organizations making these changes, the majority of these respondents are investing more in data (62%) and technology (68%) than before COVID-19

The top investment driver in 2022 focuses on including more economic scenarios to planning forecasts than before

Planning Ahead for Future Disruption

Looking ahead, better usage of external economic data can help business leaders overcome factors contributing to increasing business uncertainty. This means business leaders will need to be able to identify the unique macro- and micro-economic factors relevant to their businesses, efficiently gather this information, incorporate it into their forecasts and quickly interpret and act on these forecasts to accurately plan for the future.

"As the state of the world economy continues to wade between uncertainty and volatility, the companies that will come out on top are investing in the technology that will help them stay ahead of the uncertainty of tomorrow – starting with the implementation of AI-enabled forecasting technologies capable of keeping pace with today's rapidly changing economy," said Deborah Weinswig, CEO & Founder at Coresight Research.

Survey Methodology

Prevedere commissioned independent research and advisory firm Coresight Research to survey 126 business leaders holding roles with strategic decision-making responsibilities within the planning and forecasting departments. The purpose of the survey was to understand the impact of COVID-19 on forecasting and planning processes, and further highlight the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies in improving planning processes.

About Prevedere

Prevedere is the world's leading provider of predictive analytics technology and solutions based on econometric modeling, enabling intelligent enterprises to understand and quantify the impact of external factors as part of their strategic planning and forecasting. Our global data repository and patented AI platform enable financial executives and operational planners to identify market drivers, quantify the future impact of economic volatility, generate performance forecasts, and optimize plans based on market foresight.

Prevedere's automated AI model monitoring provides an early warning system when unplanned market shifts and anomalies are predicted, enabling planners to future-proof business performance. Many of the world's leading consumer packaged goods, retail, logistics, and manufacturing companies leverage Prevedere to generate economic intelligence, spot market opportunities, mitigate risks, and deliver exclusive competitive advantage. To learn more, visit https://prevedere.com.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit http://www.coresight.com.



