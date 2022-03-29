Egnyte Ranked No. 1 in Spring 2022 G2 Reports for Data Security and Data Governance

The Company Also Named Leader Across Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Cloud Content Collaboration Categories
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it has been named a leader and No. 1 ranked vendor in multiple Spring 2022 G2 reports. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Egnyte has retained a leadership position from the peer-to-peer software review platform in the Data Governance, Data Security, Encryption Key Management, and Cloud Content Collaboration categories.
"This continued recognition by G2 reinforces our leading market position in content security and governance," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Egnyte. "In today's work-from-home environment, organizations need a better way to control, access, and securely share critical content. The Egnyte platform not only enables business users to protect against risks and meet stringent requirements, but it also provides them with the tools they need to work faster and smarter."
G2 evaluates products for customer satisfaction and market presence based on reviews from the user community, in addition to data aggregated from other online sources and social networking sites. Reviews from this quarter highlight Egnyte's security features and high-quality user experience, with feedback including:
- "Egnyte has enabled us to seamlessly and securely store our content in the cloud and synchronise it around our global offices, providing fast local storage where creatives can easily access and leverage it, whilst also allowing clerical users to share it back out securely to any client on any platform with fully audited secure access." – IT & Facilities Manager
- "Egnyte is the first cloud-based solution that I've used that works seamlessly." – Product Manager
- "The biggest benefit [Egnyte] offers is that it saves much of our time and energy. It keeps all our files and other valuable products safe and also lets us easily share through this amazing software." – Senior Business Manager
Egnyte was also recognized earlier this year in G2's annual Best Software List. To learn more about Egnyte's offerings on G2, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/egnyte/reviews.
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified content security and governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Carvalho, Egnyte, 203-417-0360, media@egnyte.com
SOURCE Egnyte
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
