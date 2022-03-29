Infosec Institute named a Madison 2022 Top Workplace by Wisconsin State Journal

Cybersecurity company recognized for the second year for company culture of transparency, inclusivity and alignment

MADISON, Wis., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced it received a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Wisconsin State Journal Top Workplaces. Based on employee feedback, Infosec was recognized as one of the top 60 employers in the Madison area. Infosec also received a special award for company communication, crediting the organizations' frequent employee updates and transparent communications.

"At Infosec, our people make all the difference. From creating the award-winning content learners love to the dedicated team who help our clients reach their security goals, they make Infosec great," said Jack Koziol, SVP, GM and founder of Infosec. "This award belongs to everyone in our company who makes our mission possible. Their dedication to customer care, teamwork and inclusion make Infosec a top place to work."

Each year the Wisconsin State Journal and its partner Energage recognize and honor the top employers in the Greater Madison area. This year's Top Workplaces awards received nominations from more than 95 Madison community organizations. The annual list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by third-party employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to any organization's success: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

As a University of Wisconsin alumnus, Koziol started Infosec in 2004 and has grown the company to a team of more than 130. In 2021 alone, Infosec's software platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — helped millions of learners make the digital world safer by delivering 26 million minutes of cybersecurity training. Its recognition as a Madison Top Workplace follows other recent accolades, including:



Learn what makes Infosec a 2022 Top Workplace.

About Infosec

Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.







