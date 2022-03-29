Lake Butler, Florida Named #1 Best City in America for Outdoor Living, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Outdoor Living.
Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Among the ranking factors are the numbers of parks, fields, playgrounds, hiking trails, and other public outdoor spaces; numbers of trees and amount of open space; climate, including temperature, humidity, windiness, and cloudiness; air and water quality; and risk of natural disaster.
In the report, Florida beats all other states in the nation, grabbing both the number one spot and thirty-three of the rankings altogether. The best cities in Florida for outdoor living:
- Lake Butler, Florida (#1)
- Oviedo, Florida (#6)
- Nocatee, Florida (#9)
- Winter Garden, Florida (#11)
- Winter Springs, Florida (#13)
While none of Florida's top-performing communities are coastal, they share proximity to lakes and other bodies of water, and an abundance of nearby parks and trails, highlighting the fact that the Sunshine State has more to offer those seeking an outdoor lifestyle than in its iconic beaches.
A recent report from Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as twenty-three million Americans are planning to move in 2022. For many of these people, the increased availability of remote work leads to a drive to relocate to areas with greater access to outdoors and outdoor activities. In addition, according to a study by the Outdoor Foundation, more Americans than ever are participating in outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Media Contact:
Giselle Sitdykova
gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com
SOURCE Dwellics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.