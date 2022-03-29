Arize EHR by Cantata Health Solutions selected by The Village Network

The Village Network to use state-of-the-art technology delivered by Arize EHR to build brighter futures for children, young adults, and families.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for the Behavioral Health industry, today announced that The Village Network will deploy Arize Electronic Health Record (EHR) to leverage its superior configuration, outcomes-based reporting, and mobile access capabilities.

"Ultimately, our primary goal with upgrading our EHR was to improve both our patient and employee experiences," says Richard Graziano, President & CEO of The Village Network. "The selection of Arize was part of a strategic shift to cloud-based, mobile-first solutions, enabling our clinical teams to meet the needs of our clients anywhere at any time. As we've begun the implementation process, we're already seeing how the reduced documentation requirements will allow clinical staff to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork. It's a win-win situation.", said Grazino.

"Arize is the first completely new, purpose-built solution for the Health and Human Services market, dramatically reducing the complexity of solutions that have evolved over decades. Arize represents a new way of thinking about an EHR, eliminating the technical restrictions and layers of outdated features that are characteristic of traditional systems." Says Alan Tillinghast,

CEO, Cantata Health.

"Over the course of the last several years, we have been monitoring the evolution of electronic health record software options available on the market. With the release of the Arize product, we saw an opportunity to partner with a solution provider with whom we've already had a proven track record of success," said Mary Schantz, Vice President of Information Systems. "Arize delivers on flexibility and user-friendly design, all the while reducing clinical documentation, clearing the path for us to efficiently grow our services and focus on patient care.", said Schantz.

Arize is a comprehensive, person-centered, collaborative care platform created by and for providers, caregivers and people served in the Health and Human Services community. Arize focuses on the individual, allowing people in care to participate in data workflows and processes. It is based on cutting-edge technology that takes advantage of an open and customizable design that enables connections with outside data sources and applications quickly and seamlessly.

About The Village Network

Since 1946, The Village Network has been a leader in caring for at-risk youth and their families in Ohio and West Virginia. Our premiere treatment plans paired with compassionate care create opportunities for our clients to experience healing from their individual traumas and improve their behavioral, physical, and emotional health. Our services are designed to transition individuals to permanent, stable environments and include Community Services, Residential Treatment, and Treatment Foster Care. All our services contribute to our mission to empower all individuals to build brighter futures.

The Village Network is nationally recognized as a quality care provider, licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services, accredited by the Council of Accreditation, and is a flagship partner of the Neurosequential Network.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, and Arize EHR visit: https://cantatahealth.com

