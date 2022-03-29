AAEA members release new research in AEPP

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global interest in commodity markets for plant-based protein is high for several reasons; associated interest in consumer sentiment and demand for protein items remains elevated. A 1% decline in Beyond Beef's offering price is projected to increase the probability of Beyond Beef being selected by 3.6% for regular meat consumers and 1.6% for those declaring an alternative diet such as Vegan, Vegetarian, or Flexitarian. This reflects regular meat consumers being more sensitive to price changes.

In the new article "Market Potential of New Plant-based Protein Alternatives: Insights from Four U.S. Consumer Experiments," Glynn Tonsor and Ted Schroeder from Kansas State University along with Jayson Lusk from Purdue University, assess the economic impact of plant-based protein offering being introduced in the United States.

Tonsor says, "We believe future economic research will be improved given availability of consumer demand elasticity estimates derived in this work. As one example, the recent article by Lusk et al. (2022; https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ac4fda ) uses estimates from this AEPP article as inputs in a broader assessment of U.S. cattle industry size, producer welfare, and greenhouse gas emission impacts of plant-based proteins."

Lusk says, "We found that provision of information related to ingredient lists and nutrition facts panels did not have a substantive impact on the propensity to choose plant-based meat alternatives over beef burgers."

