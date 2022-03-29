Netrix Establishes New Data Intelligence Practice to Deliver on Today's Business Intelligence Needs

Netrix welcomes Mahmood Akhtar as Director of Data Intelligence to lead data focus in 2022

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, an award-winning provider of end-to-end, cybersecurity, application development, strategic IT, MSP, and MSSP services, today announced a new data intelligence practice that will include three service offerings.

Netrix now offers advisory services, professional services, and managed services for data intelligence. In the advisory services offering, Netrix will provide assessments of the overall state of an organization's data and business intelligence needs and will deliver strategic roadmaps for the future. Professional services revolve around the planning, implementation, and delivery of data and business intelligence solutions. The managed services offering will enable clients to maintain and manage their data warehouses while providing increased support for business intelligence services.

"The future is data-driven and every business is now a technology and data business. If they are not, their competition is," said Russell P. Reeder, CEO of Netrix. "Our new data intelligence practice offerings allow for quick, reliable, low-maintenance, and high-value solutions to clients in all stages of their digital transformation and data modernization journeys."

Netrix has made the strategic hire of Mahmood Akhtar, Director of Data Intelligence, to drive this new practice area. Akhtar's most recent role was Head of Business Intelligence at Resultant, and brings 18 years of experience in building high-performing teams and transforming businesses. In this new role, Akhtar will support teams in closing opportunities at existing and new clients, redefining go-to-market strategies, sales enablement, and supporting Netrix marketing efforts.

"It is an honor to be a part of Netrix, one of the fastest-growing cloud solution firms. I am very passionate about data and answering complex challenges with data analytics," said Akhtar. "Working at Netrix, I foresee a tremendous opportunity to help organizations grow and thrive, while continuing my passion for fearless problem-solving. More and more organizations are migrating from their on-premises infrastructure to the cloud and when done right, data intelligence solutions add incredible value to an organization's data-driven decision-making culture."

"Netrix prides itself in being a full-service provider for our customers and access to faster and better data is a critical outcome to any digital transformation story," said Neil Parekh, Senior Vice President of Global Services and Delivery at Netrix. We are excited to have Mahmood join and grow our Data Intelligence practice as he brings versatility and years of experience to ensure we continue delivering the best of class solutions to our customers."

