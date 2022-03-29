ThisWay Global and CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Partner to Promote Unbiased Hiring and Equity

The partnership will promote 1 million new jobs through ThisWay Global's unbiased hiring platform, including $1 per job with a shared goal of $1 million donated in the first year to CHC to advance health equity.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThisWay Global, Inc., a technology focused on sourcing and matching qualified talent to jobs without bias, and nationwide health equity nonprofit CHC: Creating Healthier Communities today announced the "1 Million Jobs for 1 Million Dollars" campaign. To advance CHC's health equity work, ThisWay Global will donate $1 for every job posted through this partnership.

"We're proud to combat bias and expand our mission of sourcing and matching all people to all jobs," said Angela Hood, founder and CEO of ThisWay Global Inc. "CHC is an ideal partner for us, with their nationwide network and focus on equity. Together, we're helping people get jobs they will love, helping employers fill open roles, and making a positive impact in the world."

CHC will share this unbiased hiring partnership with its vast network of more than 5,000 organizations, including businesses of all sizes.

ThisWay's technology will bring together this vast network of organizations and the people associated with each, enabling diverse and qualified talent to apply for open roles while simultaneously ensuring they have an unbiased and fair recruitment process that will enable diversity.

This partnership leverages skills-based sourcing and matching that mitigates unconscious bias. ThisWay's database of over 150 million U.S. candidates and network of partner communities support diverse candidates, including people who are living with disabilities, veterans, and representing various ethnicities, LGBTQ+ communities and more.

"We're excited to launch this new partnership with ThisWay Global that advances our mutual equity goals," said Shelley Hayes, chief engagement officer at CHC. "CHC focuses on the social determinants of health—the underlying factors like income,

employment, and access that impact health and wellbeing. We work with thousands of partners to address the barriers to good health and equity and create healthier communities for all people, and we look forward to helping one million people find jobs

in an equitable, unbiased way."

Find out more by visiting https://landingpage.thiswayglobal.com/chc

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities brings nonprofits, businesses, and communities together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. For more than 65 years, CHC has worked with partners to address the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone can thrive. CHC's role is to advance equity, enhance the capacity of nonprofit organizations, connect and convene diverse stakeholders, and harness collective resources and programs to activate collaborations that address root causes, increase impact, and improve the health of our communities. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

About ThisWay Global:

Founded by Angela Hood in University of Cambridge's ideaSpace, ThisWay Global is a WBENC certified, VC-backed, Google accelerated HR tech industry leader that matches all people to all jobs instantly and without bias. Using proprietary technology, TWG's technology has performed over 15.5 trillion matching events, providing companies and governments with qualified talent, bias reduction and increased diversity across all industries. ThisWay Global is headquartered in the booming tech hub of Austin, Texas, with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit thiswayglobal.com.

