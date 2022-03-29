The American Advertising Federation of Silicon Valley Recognizes WebEnertia with 21 ADDY Awards

The ADDY Awards recognize the industry's best, most accomplished creative campaigns, projects, and major corporate initiatives over the past year.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebEnertia, a top digital agency that empowers B2B brands with impactful web and brand experiences, has earned 21 ADDY Awards, by one of the industry's most respected organizations, the American Advertising Federation of Silicon Valley (AAF).

This distinguished advertising event, which is considered to be the nation's largest creative competition, recognizes those brands who not only respond to the ever-evolving technology landscape but remain ahead of digital and marketing trends to drive results for the brands they represent.

"Our goal at WebEnertia has always been to deliver meaningful results for our clients, and create memorable experiences for their customers," said Valod Amirkhanian, Co-founder, and Director of Technology, WebEnertia. "We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the ADDY judges who recognized the value, impact, and contributions our clients are making in their respective industries."

ADDY Awards attract more than 30,000 entries in local AAF Ad Club competitions throughout the country. The mission of the ADDY Awards is rooted in creativity and excellence in advertising, and the event shines a spotlight on the creativity behind the brand.

WebEnertia's awards include:

13 Gold Awards

6 Silver Awards

2 ADDY Statues

Statues 1 Judge's Choice for Animations and Interactions

"We are incredibly thankful for our clients who trust us with their brands, and allow us to help them tell their stories," said Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services, WebEnertia. "Our clients quickly become our partners, and we are thrilled to celebrate these wins with them."

Client Honoree's Include:

"Having the ability to create award-winning campaigns is only made possible by our clients who are willing to stretch the limits of creative and technical design. The relationship that our team has fostered with our clients is unmatched within the industry, and these awards illustrate just that," said Danny Halorson, Partner and Creative Director, WebEnertia.

Since its founding in 1999 WebEnertia has not only been a digital agency but a "people agency." Through the firm's multidisciplinary design approach, combined with the company's focus on creating long-term relationships with its clients, WebEnertia has earned a 90% client retention rate and has won more than 150 [national] awards. In 2021, WebEnertia was named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been regularly featured in national and trade publications for its creative expertise, leadership acumen, and forward-thinking approach to B2B marketing.

About WebEnertia

WebEnertia is a full-service Silicon Valley digital agency with offices in San Jose and San Francisco. With 20+ years of experience in delivering award-winning results for its clients, WebEnertia specializes in building strategic digital brands and web experiences for B2B technology companies. Clients include Cisco Systems, McAfee, and Riverbed.

About American Advertising Federation

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 30,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

