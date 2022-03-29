The Top Managed File Transfer Software Providers for 2022 Identified by End Users

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards, naming five providers as Gold Medalists in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces.
Managed file transfer (MFT) is a service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a public network, such as the Internet.
SoftwareReviews has identified the best managed file transfer software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint.
Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (composite score, or CS) that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.
The 2022 Enterprise Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards Software Gold Medalists are as follows:
- GoAnywhere MFT, 8.9 CS, for its authentication, encryption, and decryption features.
- Progress MOVEit, 8.5 CS, for its exceptional file transfer feature.
- Globalscape EFT, 8.2 CS, for putting safety first and excelling in transport security.
The 2022 Midmarket Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards Software Gold Medalists are as follows:
- Coviant Diplomat MFT, 9.0 CS, was appreciated for providing great customer service.
- Acronis MassTransit, 8.5 CS, for including support for user ID authentication using MS Active Directory credentials.
