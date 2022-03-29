Railcar Leasing Market to observe USD 3.77 billion growth | Huge opportunities expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global railcar leasing market size is expected to increase by USD 3.77 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies North America as the major market for railcar leasing. Rising environmental concerns and the increasing efficiency of rail networks are creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region. In addition, the rapid growth in crude oil production in North America has further increased the demand for leased railcars.

The 120-pages report segments the global railcar leasing market by type (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market is driven by the cost advantage of railcar leasing. In addition, the Increase in cross-border transportation activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the railcar leasing market.

Leasing railcars eliminates the costs associated with possession, devaluation, and repair and maintenance. Hence, many end-users prefer leasing railcars as they are cost-effective and provide convenience as per end-user requirements. This is resulting in increased rail logistics activities globally, which is encouraging leasing companies to raise their funding for well-maintained quality railcars. Besides, the growth in agricultural activities and high developments in railway infrastructure, especially in countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China has created high demand for railcar leasing services. These factors are driving the growth of the global railcar leasing market.

Major Railcar Leasing Companies:

The global railcar leasing market is fragmented and is highly competitive. The market is characterized by the presence of several international, regional, and country-specific vendors. Vendors in the market are focusing on offering innovative ways and low leasing rates for railcars to retain their market shares. Vendors are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their market shares and geographical reach. Technavio identifies the following vendors as dominant players in the market.

C.K. Industries Inc.: The company offers a wide range of railcar fleets such as boxcars, RBLs, covered hoppers, and others.

CIT Group Inc.: The company offers attractive railcar leasing and equipment financing solutions to rail shippers and carriers.

ERMEWA Group: The company offers railcars that transport hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, gaseous, bulk, and diversified general cargoes including food and non-food products.

Railcar Leasing Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Freight cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Tank cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Locomotives - size and forecast 2021-2026

Railcar Leasing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Railcar Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.K. Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CIT Group Inc., Connell Equipment Leasing Co., ERMEWA Group, GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, Sasser Family Companies, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., The Andersons Inc., The David J. Joseph Co., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Ltd., Trinity Industries Inc., Union Tank Car Co., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CIT Group Inc.

10.4 ERMEWA Group

10.5 GATX Corp.

10.6 Sasser Family Companies

10.7 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

10.8 The David J. Joseph Co.

10.9 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

10.10 Trinity Industries Inc.

10.11 Union Tank Car Co.

10.12 VTG Aktiengesellschaft

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

