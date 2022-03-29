Dr. Munique Maia of Maia Plastic Surgery Recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Washington DC Plastic Surgeon by Find Local Doctors

Munique Maia, M.D., a leading, board-certified plastic surgeon has been selected as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Washington DC Plastic Surgeon due to her large volume of excellent reviews from patients.
TYSONS, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Munique Maia, is a highly acclaimed plastic surgeon and skin rejuvenation expert. She specializes in a wide spectrum of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries for the face, eyes, nose, breasts and body. Dr. Maia's reviews through multiple online sources and five-star ratings have helped her earn this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. Dr. Maia has earned a stellar reputation as one of the top plastic and cosmetic surgeons in the DC area, offering a compassionate approach and creating stunning outcomes for her patients. Not only is she incredibly skilled at her craft, but her professionalism and ability to put her patients at ease are exceptional.
Dr. Maia and her team at Maia Plastic Surgery assist patients in looking and feeling their best, helping to improve confidence and quality of life. Maia Plastic Surgery oﬀers an extensive menu of services, including surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, intimate plastic surgery and breast surgery. Dr. Maia is one of the top facelift experts in the DC and Maryland area. The Maia Plastic Surgery team utilizes the latest cutting-edge cosmetic procedures to help patients look their best at any age, using facial fillers, cosmetic injections and other med spa treatments. Dr. Maia also has her very own skincare line, Maia MD Skincare, which was developed and formulated to address a variety of skin concerns.
"I am truly passionate about what I do, and it is an honor to be recognized as a Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon," says Dr. Munique Maia.
More About Dr. Munique Maia:
Dr. Munique Maia is a board-certified and Harvard fellowship trained plastic surgeon, who completed advanced training with experts in the field of aesthetic surgery. Dr. Maia received her medical degree in Brazil and started her surgical training at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation and completed her training at the prestigious Harvard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship. During her residency, Dr. Maia received extensive aesthetic surgery training from the leaders in cosmetic plastic surgery at the premier Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital (MEETH). She has presented her research worldwide, receiving numerous awards and is the author of over 50 original articles, abstracts and book chapters on plastic surgery. Dr. Maia provides comprehensive plastic surgery procedures as well as non-surgical and med spa services at her practice in Tysons, Virginia, and in Chevy Chase, Maryland. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Maia please call/text 703-574-4500 or visit http://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com.
