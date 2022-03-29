Alan Teitel To Raise $1 Million for St. Jude Rescue Effort in Ukraine

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Teitel is a two-time Emmy Award Winner and six-time nominee. He is an innovator creating images that have been shared over half a billion times as well as technologies and techniques that have become commonplace within broadcast and imaging communities.
Teitel's latest body of work is a harmonious NFT collection of fractal art, recognizing true utility by standing out as a unique form of cutting-edge imagery for mass consumption, with 85% of proceeds going to St. Jude.
"This fundraising campaign supports both the children of St. Jude's and those in jeopardy from the violence in Ukraine. It is important to provide as much assistance as we can to those rescue endeavors," said Teitel. "Proceeds from the sale will go toward assisting the rescue efforts for Ukrainian children, as well as ongoing research and treatment for children in the U.S. at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."
The Ukraine Rescue Party is currently scheduled to take place in the Metaverse on the ConnectClub app at 6pm (ET) on March 30, 2022. Numerous Metaverse clubs will be supporting Teitel to make it happen, including Metaverse Builders, Mi Famiglia, and Metamoms, among others. Additionally, Heart Helper NFTs will be given to each attendee regardless of their purchase, for free. These Heart Helper NFTs will be made available to those the moderators notice is spreading the word, attracting attendees and helping boost sales.
Consider yourself an integral part of Teitel's new Ukraine Rescue Heart Image Collection, supporting the children of Ukraine and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit https://opensea.io/collection/reliefforkids For more information, please call (516) 754-2020 or visit https://ultraslo.com/
Media Contact:
Alan Teitel
516-413-7900
SOURCE Alan Teitel
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.