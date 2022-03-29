Big Man's Brew™ Closes 2021 with Strong Results and Looks Forward to Continued Growth in 2022

Nick Clemons held in contempt by Federal Judge for illegally exploiting the publicity rights held by his father's estate.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Man's Brew Inc., funded by a group of engaged fans in 2018, was started to celebrate Clarence Clemons' life while protecting and preserving his inspirational "larger than life" legacy. According to Allen Rosen, Chairman of the Board, "Big Man's Brew has the complete support of the Clarence Clemons Trust and is the only company in the world that is licensed by the Trust to use "The Big Man's" publicity rights, likenesses and images."

Big Man's Brew Inc. will continue to fully utilize the publicity rights of Clarence "Big Man" Clemons as the company builds upon a successful 2021, when sales grew by over 80% despite the ongoing pandemic challenges. Erv Frederick, President and CEO, said "Moving forward, Big Man's Brew™ will remain committed to its mission and will maintain our strong track record of growth in 2022 as we expand into new geographies, new beer styles, and new beverage categories."

According to Beth Fromkin, VP of Business Development and Director of Investor Relations, "Big Man's Brew™ will continue to work in collaboration with Jarod Clemons (Clarences' youngest son) to celebrate The Big Man's life and legacy by holding events like last year's global tribute to Clarence on the 10th anniversary of his passing at the Stone Pony and Hard Rock Casino." The event was live-streamed to a global audience of fans and concluded with a toast, led by Jarod, to raise a glass to The Big Man!

While Big Man's Brew™ continues to celebrate the legacy of Clarence "Big Man" Clemons, others illegally exploit his legacy for personal gain. On February 18, Billboard.com ran an article (click here to read the article) outlining a trademark dispute between the Clarence Clemons Trust and his oldest son Nick Clemons. Based on the evidence presented by the Trust, a Federal Judge has issued a contempt order against Nick Clemons who continues to infringe on his father's publicity rights for personal gain.

Big Man's Brew Inc. confirms that Nick Clemons is not involved in any operational, commercial, or advisory role within Big Man's Brew Inc. The company wholeheartedly supports the Trust's efforts to protect Clarence's unique and valuable publicity rights against any infringement.

For more information, visit bigmansbrew.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Beth Fromkin, VP Business Development and Director Investor Relations, Big Man's Brew Inc., 332937@email4pr.com, 954-415-1042.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-mans-brew-closes-2021-with-strong-results-and-looks-forward-to-continued-growth-in-2022-301512413.html

SOURCE Big Man's Brew