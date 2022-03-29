Thessalus Capital LLC Closes Positions in COVID Investments, Appoints New Director Dr. Jason Ngo to Advisory Board

PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thessalus Capital Management LLC, a leading biotech and healthcare investment firm, has closed its COVID related investments and appointed Dr. Jason Ngo to its Advisory Board. The steps are part of the firm's shift away from a heavy focus on COVID related vaccines and therapeutics, to a new lineup of promising investments in the biotech space.
"When COVID began in March 2020, our physician-managed investment firm was one of the first to recognize the huge market potential in companies developing treatments for this unprecedented health crisis," says Thessalus Managing Director and President, Dr. Mitchell Ng. "We bet big on companies developing COVID vaccines and therapeutics, like Moderna (MRNA), Regeneron (REGN), and Pfizer (PFE)."
"We maintained significant positions and are very happy with how those played out," says Dr. Ng. Moderna was the biggest winner, going from little-known startup to premier global developer of mRNA vaccines. Its stock price rose 800% since January 2020. Stock prices of Regeneron and Pfizer, which developed a COVID antibody treatment and COVID mRNA vaccine, respectively, saw similarly eye-popping gains.
Nevertheless, with COVID moving to endemic status, Thessalus is reaching the "end of the road with regards to its COVID play," says Ng. "We're closing positions and re-focusing on our pre-pandemic biotech lineup including CRISPR gene editing technologies, CAR-T cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibody treatments, among others."
To that end, says Managing Director Dr. Kenneth Ng, the firm is appointing Dr. Jason Ngo to its Advisory Board.
"Dr. Ngo is one of the best analysts of midsize biotech market caps I've encountered in my medical career. Being a research-heavy fund as we are, Jason did outstanding work for us reviewing Phase III clinical trials and identifying specific M&A activity in orphan drug ventures. He played a real role in our successful investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)."
"This appointment is a resounding vote of confidence in Jason's abilities," Ng concludes. "Overall, these recent steps are a milestone, marking the end of a successful chapter in our fund, and first, exciting steps to ensure continued growth and expansion in coming years."
About Thessalus Capital LLC:
Thessalus is a leading, "content strong" investment firm specializing in US and international life science industries. It takes a global, research-heavy approach, with narrow and deep focus on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. The company creates and executes strategic transactions for growth and to maximize shareholder value.
Thessaluscapital.com
Contact:
Kenneth Ng
(609) 902-6497
332881@email4pr.com
SOURCE Thessalus Capital
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.