Gun Made Survey Finds Roughly 1/3rd of Republican and Democrats Likely to Purchase Guns Due to Russia/Ukraine War

OMAHA, Neb., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Russia and Ukraine War continues to escalate, Gun Made's annual survey seeks to gauge U.S. Voter sentiment around the current gun and political landscape. While gun and ammo sales are rising, Gun Made obtains people's opinions on the present war relating to the gun industry.

With the spike in gun and ammo sales over the past month, Gun Made surveyed a randomly selected group of U.S. voters to gauge their feelings toward the current Biden Administration and the gun industry altogether. With the help of Pollfish, we surveyed four hundred randomly selected people: 44% male and 56% female. Of the four hundred respondents, 36% were Democrats, 37% were Independents, and 27% were Republicans. 43% of those surveyed also said they currently own a gun.

This recent survey shows that regardless of political party or gun ownership status, people are unhappy with the current performance of President Biden. U.S. Voters are also highly concerned about the Russia/Ukraine war and want the U.S. Government to intervene. Furthermore, 76% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans we surveyed said that the US should send military supplies and money to Ukraine. But only 40% and 34%, respectively, said we should send troops.

Results also showed that nearly 40% of Republicans and Democrats have purchased a gun since Biden was elected, and roughly one-third of U.S. voters intend to purchase a gun due to the Russia and Ukraine war.

"It means people in the US value their ability to protect themselves from real or perceived threats," said Brady Kirkpatrick, founder of Gun Made. "And should conflict come to U.S. soil, they want the ability to defend themselves and their homes."

In fact, we asked Democrats and Republicans why they own the guns they do, and 57% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans cited personal safety as the #1 reason.

