Sameer Chopra (ex-Apple) Joins the Advisory Board of Infinite Analytics

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameer Chopra, Head of Siri Data Science and Insights at Apple comes aboard Infinite Analytics (https://www.linkedin.com/in/choprasameer/).He will be guiding them as Infinite Analytics scales its SAAS AI platform, Sherlock (http://www.thesherlock.ai) to Small and Medium Enterprises, in the US and in India.
At Apple, he led the group of Siri data scientists and has been instrumental in leveraging data as the 'voice of the user' to drive product insights and features for the voice assistant.
He brings more than two decades of advanced analytics experience spanning Marketing, Product, and Customer Analytics. He is one of the foremost data scientists and a recognized thought leader in the space. He has led many established firms such as Orbitz/Expedia, GoDaddy, and ID Analytics (Symantec) as their Chief Analytics Officer.
Sameer also advises startups in Silicon Valley and is also on the Advisory Board of universities such as Northwestern and UNSW Sydney (on the Marketing Leadership forum).
Sameer Chopra - "I'm looking forward to working closely with Akash and the team at Infinite Analytics. I'm excited about the knowledge graph underneath Sherlock and its capabilities that can be extended. There is huge demand for actionable consumer insights in an easy-to-consume fashion -- and I find very promising the potential in Sherlock for just that! I look forward to taking us to higher growth levels by driving commercial impact within enterprises and SMBs."
Akash Bhatia - "We are excited that Sameer has come onboard IA. Sherlock has gained lots of momentum with Enterprise and SMB clients in the last couple of years. We look to leverage his expertise in marketing analytics, consumer marketing and consumer insights from his experience at eBay, Orbitz/Expedia, and Apple, among others.
Our enterprise clients have been getting an RoI that ranges from 10x - 38x, when they use Sherlock. We are scaling this up to Small and Medium enterprises so that even a neighborhood baker will be able to achieve such an impact, at a fraction of the cost required to build a data science and Ai infrastructure. Sameer's experience here will be extremely valuable for us to achieve this objective.
We look forward to a great ride over the coming months."
