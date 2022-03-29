Plus Relocation Grows Business Development Team

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus Relocation is thrilled to announce the addition of a new Business Development Director as it continues its strategic growth in the global mobility industry.
Marianne Rabold joins Plus with more than a decade of global mobility experience and will focus on supporting corporations based in the Western U.S. She previously spent time in business development roles within the temporary housing and destination services sectors, most recently serving as the vice president of global business development for Going-there Global Destination Services.
"I'm very excited to join the Plus team," Rabold said. "I know Plus has a great reputation within the industry, and I look forward to working with new clients in innovative ways."
Vice President of Business Development, Ron Labin, said the addition of Rabold to the team provides an experienced business partner for mobility, HR, and procurement professionals.
"Marianne's top strengths are in the area of 'execution.' That means she'll be a valuable resource for corporations and HR leaders to help them get things accomplished like advancing workforce and company goals," Labin said. "I'm excited to see her forge new partnerships and help clients move forward in innovative ways."
Plus Chief Executive Officer, Susan Benevides, added that Rabold is the "right hire at the right time" as the company continues its strategic growth.
"We're a growing business, and to keep that momentum, we need the right Business Development representatives in the right places," Benevides said. "Marianne is a seasoned pro, and she's going to bring tremendous value to business contacts in the Western U.S. It's a great addition to our Plus family."
About Plus Relocation
Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 150 countries. To learn more, please visit www.plusrelocation.com.
Contact:
Mike Rose
+1-952-512-5523
332928@email4pr.com
SOURCE Plus Relocation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.