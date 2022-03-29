Durabook Names Industry Veteran Sasha Wang as President of Durabook Americas

She Previously Headed Company's Global Sales and Marketing Operations
FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today that Sasha Wang had been named President of Durabook Americas, Inc, the business division which specifically and exclusively serves the commercial sector of North America.
"It is always exciting to introduce a new and proven leader for our team," commented Fred Kao, CEO of Twinhead International Corporation, the parent company of Durabook Americas. "With her sales and marketing acumen, Miss Wang will take charge to further our progress in the commercial sector of North America as we continue to expand our presence. I am confident that Durabook America will be able to bring benefits of our superior products/services offering to even more customers under her watch."
A seasoned veteran in the rugged-computer industry for 15 years, Miss Wang has been an integral part of the Durabook family since July 2018. Serving as Durabook's Director of Global Sales and Marketing while overseeing product-planning in the company's Taiwan headquarter, she has revamped Durabook's product line and spearheaded tremendous growth globally.
"I am really excited for the opportunity to lead Durabook Americas, which is a vital part of our organization," Wang said. "My main focus at the current stage will be enhancing brand awareness and image, developing solutions suitable for the American vertical markets, building closer relationships with existing channels, and increasing activities with key industry partners."
With the announcement, Durabook also pledged to continue providing top performance, high quality, and cost-effective ruggedized mobile systems to all American commercial customers to enhance productivity, eliminate downtime, and deliver unmatched total cost of ownership.
ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS
Durabook has been the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com/us.
