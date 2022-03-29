Creators of ServicePRO® Announce a New Business Software Solution to Transform Maintenance and Work Order Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Desk Technology, creator of ServicePRO® and a leading provider of enterprise software solutions across various industries for over 25 years, announces the launch of the Zunaso® Work Order App, a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that streamlines organizational maintenance operations and processes.
"We are ready to transform maintenance management by helping to streamline entire workflows, increase equipment uptime, longevity, productivity and overall return on investment," said Paul Bodet, Zunaso Director. "The Zunaso® Work Order App allows companies to proactively plan, prioritize and track all types of work orders including facilities maintenance and repairs. The app provides seamless communication between users, supervisors and technicians as well as robust analytics to refine processes," added Bodet.
The Zunaso® Work Order App offers an intuitive, simple and user-friendly mobile application interface. Through the app, assets and inventory can be effortlessly tracked and organized on the go. The built-in barcode scanner can instantly upload the barcode information from your assets, equipment and parts. The Zunaso® Work Order App measures KPIs, analyzes resources, and measures effectiveness and productivity in real-time.
Additional benefits of the Zunaso® Work Order App include:
- Reduced downtime & costs
- Improved equipment reliability
- Increased safety
- Elimination of paperwork
- Automate & simplify maintenance
For more information, visit www.zunaso.com.
About Zunaso
The Zunaso® Work Order App was created by Help Desk Technology, a leading source of business software for more than 25 years. Our mission is to create business software solutions that empower our customers to be successful by focusing on delivering maximum productivity and efficiency cost-effectively. The Zunaso® Work Order App simplifies organizational and facilities maintenance with an intuitive and feature-rich mobile application that can track all types of work orders and information on the go. Assets and inventory are efficiently tracked and organized. The preventive maintenance feature increases equipment reliability and life, and reduces maintenance costs. The Zunaso® Work Order App maximizes productivity and efficiency by measuring KPIs and analyzing time and cost resources. For more information, visit www.zunaso.com, and our social media LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOURCE Help Desk Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
