Huda Al-Ghoson Appointed To Chopra Foundation's Board Of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra that's dedicated to improving health and well-being, announces the appointment of Huda Al-Ghoson as a new member of its Board of Directors. In her role Ms. Huda Al-Ghoson will bring her vast experience in the middle east and drive the Chopra Foundation's strategy for supporting wellbeing initiatives in the Middle East. The appointment of Ms. Huda Al-Ghoson will help galvanize Chopra Foundation's Never Alone initiative in the region by bringing together innovative companies and foundations, mental health and wellness experts, brain and behavior scientists, government policymakers, school and university programs, artists and many more. The goal of the initiative is to address the roots of human stress and suffering, advance innovation based on scientific research, and democratize access to wellness resources and everyday tools for those in need.

Al-Ghoson was the Executive Director of Human Resources for Saudi Aramco, the national oil and gas company of Saudi Arabia. She has been named among the world's most powerful Arab businesswomen by Forbes Middle East and one of the world's most influential Arab women by Arabian Business. Al-Ghoson earned her bachelor's degree in English literature from King Saud University, Riyadh in 1980. She received a Master of Business Administration from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1986. She is also the best selling author of Unbounded, from Medina Publishing, which is a spirited memoir with a real-life tale of bravery and upward mobility in the face of the unique cultural, social, and occupational challenges encountered by women in Saudi Arabia.

"Huda Al-Ghoson is a powerful role model for women not only in the Arab world but globally. The Chopra Foundation will benefit from her decades of leadership at Saudi Aramco and on the boards of Bupa Arabia and many international organizations. Her recent book 'Unbounded' is an inspiring journey of courage tenacity and greatness for the new generation of aspiring leaders not boxed in by cultural and historical norms. The vision of the Chopra Foundation to reach and critical mass of consciousness for a more peaceful just sustainable healthier and joyful world will be closer now with her inspiring and practical role as global influencer and luminary," said Deepak Chopra – Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Chopra Foundation.

"When we pour love into empty hearts, when we kindle light through the darkness of the mind, when we heal someone's suffering and turn it to peace, extraordinary things happen - not to one person but to the entire human family. That's what the Chopra Foundation is all about....doing extraordinary things to improve people's lives. It is a privilege for me to join an organization with a mission to better the state of humanity by promoting peace, health and wellbeing, and alleviating suffering and distress not only in our communities but in the world at large. I look forward to contributing to the organization's honorable mission, and adding value to its extraordinary work," said Huda Al-Ghoson.

Poonacha Machaiah, Executive Director and CEO of The Chopra Foundation, said, "It is indeed an honor to have Ms. Al-Ghoson join the board of the Chopra Foundation. Her vast experience as a global business executive, champion of health, education and women in leadership is a great asset to the organization. As a foundation we are committed to working closely with Ms. Al-Ghoson to collaborate with the government and business leaders in the Middle East to bring programs such as NeverAlone, Mental Wellbeing and Longevity to the community."

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The Foundation's NeverAlone movement provides the world with the tools to proactively pursue their path to joy and freedom from suffering.

