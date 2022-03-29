Web3 Innovator droppLabs Announces Partnership with UC Berkeley's Tech Club, Launchpad

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- droppLabs, the innovative operating system for Web3, today announced a partnership with UC Berkeley's Launchpad to develop innovative Web3 technology and solutions that will be incorporated into droppLabs product offerings.

droppLabs has dedicated its substantial resources and networks to create experiential learning and entrepreneurial skill-building for Launchpad students. The Launchpad team's core competencies in machine learning and artificial intelligence complement droppLabs' established and innovative ML/AI tech stack.

Launchpad is an organization at UC Berkeley that tackles problems in machine learning and shares their knowledge to the community through events and workshops. Every semester, Launchpad works with select clients to solve real-world machine learning challenges with industry professionals. UC Berkeley has a long tradition of cultivating top technical talent including Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple.

Through various research endeavors, the partnership will harness collective knowledge and skills to further amplify droppLab's machine learning offerings and challenge the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a talented group and prestigious institution. We are excited to tap into the minds of the Launchpad collective. These young engineers and scientists have tremendous problem solving skills. Together we will utilize cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate unique value for droppLabs and Launchpad's students," said Joe Sticca, dropp's Chief Product Officer.

"At Launchpad, we strive to build creative, intelligent solutions. We are incredibly excited for this opportunity to work with droppLabs to deliver great impact to the wider community. droppLabs is pioneering a new space in the Web3 world and we are thrilled to be part of the journey," said Lucy Liu, Launchpad's President.

About droppLabs

droppLabs is a holistic Web3 solutions provider and platform. The dropp360º operating system applies a unique "Dream, Develop, Deploy" approach that transforms all aspects of an organization to win in the Web3 world.

droppLabs is led by an elite team of uniquely qualified creative, technical, and business executives. It has developed multiple proprietary patented innovations in AI/ML object recognition, s treaming, AR, MR, VR and crypto.

droppLabs is a wholly owned subsidiary of droppTV Inc. which also owns and operates the droppTV platform - the industry-leading operating system for "shopatainment," that brings together video streaming, mixed reality and experiential commerce.

droppTV harnesses droppLabs' ground-breaking, proprietary technology to connect consumers, creators and brands through an interoperable ecosystem allowing for streamlined experiential commerce between the physical and digital worlds.

droppTV's frictionless user journey delivers a tremendous monetization model for creators and publishers. It also enables brands to achieve enhanced affinity, increased conversions and granular attribution for data. In addition, droppTV offers unique comprehensive experiential NFT and social token capabilities, empowering partners and consumers to generate even greater value in Web3.

For further information, please visit dropplabs.io and aboutdropp.com

About Launchpad

Launchpad is a technology club at UC Berkeley that fosters a community of passionate engineers to tackle real-world problems using machine learning and artificial intelligence. We grow by collaborating on both student-led and client projects and strive to share our knowledge in ML/AI to the community through events and workshops.

For further information, please visit launchpad.berkeley.edu

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-innovator-dropplabs-announces-partnership-with-uc-berkeleys-tech-club-launchpad-301512726.html

SOURCE droppLabs