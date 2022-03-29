New Article From RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in The Midwest.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE's 30 best CBD shops in the Midwest is a comprehensive guide to the best CBD shops in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The Midwestern United States is quickly on its way to hosting a booming cannabis industry. With marijuana laws rapidly changing and more states becoming cannabis-friendly, hemp fields are cropping up throughout the Midwest. But even in states where cannabis is still not legal, the 2018 Farm Bill has made it so that there is no shortage of CBD products for sale in the Midwest.
Each shop on the list is currently open through the pandemic. While many offer delivery and curbside pickup, the shops are also open for walk-ins. This means one-on-one health consultations to help with CBD product choices are available. It also means you can taste, smell, see, and feel what CBD has to offer.
RAVE's methodology was simple. First, they came up with a list of every store in the Midwestern United States selling CBD and determined its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the 12 Midwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some unique shops with great CBD, this list of the best CBD retailers in the Midwest will come in handy. The winners include:
- Hempology CBD Store: Homer Glen, Illinois
- CBD Kratom: Chicago, Illinois
- CBD Jubilee: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Humanity Health CBD: Avon, Indiana
- Botanicanna Herbal Hemp Company: Dubuque, Iowa
- Corner Store Apothecary & Wellness: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Meskwaki Organix: Tama, Iowa
- Organic Hemp Botanicals: Olathe, Kansas
- CBD Nation: Topeka, Kansas
- Golden Glow CBD Wellness Center: Niles, Michigan
- Bloom City Club: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Mother Earth Natural Health: Shelby, Michigan
- Nothing But Hemp: Forest Lake, Minnesota
- Simply Crafted CBD: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- CBD KC: Kansas City, Missouri
- The Green Dragon: Chesterfield, Missouri
- CBD Remedies: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Agri-Leaf: Scottsbluff, Nebraska
- American Shaman: Omaha, Nebraska
- The CBD HempDropz Store: Fargo, North Dakota
- Kota Botanicals: Fargo, North Dakota
- Peace Garden Hemp: Bismarck, North Dakota
- Faye's Humble Roots: Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Carolina Hemp Company: Columbus, Ohio
- EV Naturals: Powell, Ohio
- Elemental: Rapid City, South Dakota
- America's Pure CBD: Watertown, South Dakota
- Balanced By Earth: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Happy Trails CBD: Appleton, Wisconsin
- Knuckleheads: Madison, Wisconsin
For more details about these 30 fantastic CBD shops in the Midwest, check out The Best CBD Shops in the Midwest for the full details, including the website links to each business.
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.
