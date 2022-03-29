New Article From RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in The Midwest.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE's 30 best CBD shops in the Midwest is a comprehensive guide to the best CBD shops in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Midwestern United States is quickly on its way to hosting a booming cannabis industry. With marijuana laws rapidly changing and more states becoming cannabis-friendly, hemp fields are cropping up throughout the Midwest. But even in states where cannabis is still not legal, the 2018 Farm Bill has made it so that there is no shortage of CBD products for sale in the Midwest.

Each shop on the list is currently open through the pandemic. While many offer delivery and curbside pickup, the shops are also open for walk-ins. This means one-on-one health consultations to help with CBD product choices are available. It also means you can taste, smell, see, and feel what CBD has to offer.

RAVE's methodology was simple. First, they came up with a list of every store in the Midwestern United States selling CBD and determined its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the 12 Midwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some unique shops with great CBD, this list of the best CBD retailers in the Midwest will come in handy. The winners include:

Hempology CBD Store: Homer Glen, Illinois CBD Kratom: Chicago, Illinois CBD Jubilee: Indianapolis, Indiana Humanity Health CBD: Avon, Indiana Botanicanna Herbal Hemp Company: Dubuque, Iowa Corner Store Apothecary & Wellness: Cedar Rapids, Iowa Meskwaki Organix: Tama, Iowa Organic Hemp Botanicals: Olathe, Kansas CBD Nation: Topeka, Kansas Golden Glow CBD Wellness Center: Niles, Michigan Bloom City Club: Ann Arbor, Michigan Mother Earth Natural Health: Shelby, Michigan Nothing But Hemp: Forest Lake, Minnesota Simply Crafted CBD: Minneapolis, Minnesota CBD KC: Kansas City, Missouri The Green Dragon: Chesterfield, Missouri CBD Remedies: Lincoln, Nebraska Agri-Leaf: Scottsbluff, Nebraska American Shaman: Omaha, Nebraska The CBD HempDropz Store: Fargo, North Dakota Kota Botanicals: Fargo, North Dakota Peace Garden Hemp: Bismarck, North Dakota Faye's Humble Roots: Grand Forks, North Dakota Carolina Hemp Company: Columbus, Ohio EV Naturals: Powell, Ohio Elemental: Rapid City, South Dakota America's Pure CBD: Watertown, South Dakota Balanced By Earth: Green Bay, Wisconsin Happy Trails CBD: Appleton, Wisconsin Knuckleheads: Madison, Wisconsin

For more details about these 30 fantastic CBD shops in the Midwest, check out The Best CBD Shops in the Midwest for the full details, including the website links to each business.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

