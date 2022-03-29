ñol

New Article From RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top CBD Stores in The Midwest.

by PRNewswire
March 29, 2022 8:34 AM | 3 min read

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE's 30 best CBD shops in the Midwest is a comprehensive guide to the best CBD shops in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Midwestern United States is quickly on its way to hosting a booming cannabis industry. With marijuana laws rapidly changing and more states becoming cannabis-friendly, hemp fields are cropping up throughout the Midwest. But even in states where cannabis is still not legal, the 2018 Farm Bill has made it so that there is no shortage of CBD products for sale in the Midwest.

Each shop on the list is currently open through the pandemic. While many offer delivery and curbside pickup, the shops are also open for walk-ins. This means one-on-one health consultations to help with CBD product choices are available. It also means you can taste, smell, see, and feel what CBD has to offer.

RAVE's methodology was simple. First, they came up with a list of every store in the Midwestern United States selling CBD and determined its popularity, location, selection, and service. Then, they narrowed it down to the top choices in each of the 12 Midwest states. So, if you're ready to visit some unique shops with great CBD, this list of the best CBD retailers in the Midwest will come in handy. The winners include:

  1. Hempology CBD Store: Homer Glen, Illinois
  2. CBD Kratom: Chicago, Illinois
  3. CBD Jubilee: Indianapolis, Indiana
  4. Humanity Health CBD: Avon, Indiana
  5. Botanicanna Herbal Hemp Company: Dubuque, Iowa
  6. Corner Store Apothecary & Wellness: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  7. Meskwaki Organix: Tama, Iowa
  8. Organic Hemp Botanicals: Olathe, Kansas
  9. CBD Nation: Topeka, Kansas
  10.  Golden Glow CBD Wellness Center: Niles, Michigan
  11.  Bloom City Club: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  12.  Mother Earth Natural Health: Shelby, Michigan
  13.  Nothing But Hemp: Forest Lake, Minnesota
  14.  Simply Crafted CBD: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  15.  CBD KC: Kansas City, Missouri
  16.  The Green Dragon: Chesterfield, Missouri
  17.  CBD Remedies: Lincoln, Nebraska
  18.  Agri-Leaf: Scottsbluff, Nebraska
  19.  American Shaman: Omaha, Nebraska
  20.  The CBD HempDropz Store: Fargo, North Dakota
  21.  Kota Botanicals: Fargo, North Dakota
  22.  Peace Garden Hemp: Bismarck, North Dakota
  23.  Faye's Humble Roots: Grand Forks, North Dakota
  24.  Carolina Hemp Company: Columbus, Ohio
  25.  EV Naturals: Powell, Ohio
  26.  Elemental: Rapid City, South Dakota
  27.  America's Pure CBD: Watertown, South Dakota
  28.  Balanced By Earth: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  29.  Happy Trails CBD: Appleton, Wisconsin
  30.  Knuckleheads: Madison, Wisconsin

For more details about these 30 fantastic CBD shops in the Midwest, check out The Best CBD Shops in the Midwest for the full details, including the website links to each business.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:  
Jack Kelle, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/  
Phone: 423-653-7484
Email: 332622@email4pr.co

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-article-from-rave-reviews-reveals-the-top-cbd-stores-in-the-midwest-301511769.html

SOURCE Rave Reviews

