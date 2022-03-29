Local Nonprofit Launches Campaign for Adults Living with Drug and Alcohol Substance Use Disorders and Their Families

Campaign offers awareness videos, education, therapy, and support groups
LARGO, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart to Hand, Inc., a 501 (c)(3), community-based public health organization located in Largo, Maryland, has launched a regional public education campaign to help adults living with substance use disorders get resources, therapy, and support they need to live a better life. The campaign, Access Harm Reduction, is made possible by a Harm Reduction grant from the Maryland Department of Health in response to the opioid crisis. The purpose of the funding is to reduce the harm from drugs like opioids, methamphetamines, marijuana, etc. and alcohol by removing stigma and offering accessible resources to adults and their families.
The goal of Access Harm Reduction is three-fold:
1) Raise awareness of substance use disorders in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia;
2) Educate the public about facts, signs, and myths, and
3) Increase the knowledge of adults and their families about the types of help and how to access it.
"Could I be the face of addiction? Could you or your coworker? Addiction has no face," says Diane Jefferson, LMSW, Psychosocial Support Manager and Harm Reduction Specialist at Heart to Hand. Jefferson continues, "Since the pandemic began, there has been a rise in substance use disorders and many affected in the DMV are professionals, working people, raising families, and using substances to cope with stress. Unfortunately, some have lost their lives, and their families don't know what to do." According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 100,000 deaths nationwide related to substance abuse from April 2020 to April 2021 – an all-time high for a 12-month period.
The Access Harm Reduction campaign includes videos featuring stories from families impacted by substance abuse, educational tools, individual/group therapy, and support groups. Jefferson says, "Success is different for every person. Our multipronged approach meets people and their families where they are and most importantly, when they're ready." She adds, "We are excited about support groups starting this Spring. People need to know they are not alone. And help can be in person or via teletherapy." For information about Access Harm Reduction and how to access support groups or therapy, visit https://HeartToHandInc.org/AccessHarmReduction or call (240) 714-3696.
Heart to Hand, Inc.
Heart to Hand, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3), community-based public health organization located in Largo, Maryland, with over 20 years of experience in public health, with a focus on HIV and other sexual health issues. The mission is to provide support, education, and resources that promote healthy lifestyles, decrease health disparities, and increase access to quality health care. Visit HeartToHandinc.org.
Maryland Department of Health
The Maryland Department of Health is dedicated to protecting and improving the health and safety of all Marylanders through disease prevention, access to care, quality management, and community engagement.
MEDIA CONTACT
Diane Jefferson
(240) 548 -7059
332826@email4pr.com
SOURCE Heart to Hand, Inc.
