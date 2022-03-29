Starboard Solutions Offers "True Greenfield" Logistics Network Optimization

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Corp, the leading innovator in Supply Chain Design software, announces that its Navigator platform enables companies to design their optimum logistics network with its proprietary "True Greenfield" Optimization. True Greenfield optimization allows a company to identify optimum locations for distribution facilities from an infinite set of options. Older technologies were good at optimizing known locations for logistics facilities, but they relied on a mathematical method known as center of gravity to identify a central latitude and longitude. This had several bad assumptions:
- That material could move in a straight line to a destination.
- Inbound costs and geographical costs did not matter.
- Capacity limitations did not matter.
And, lastly, the answer could return non-sensical such the middle of a mountain range or body of water.
Starboard's analytical platform uses advanced technologies to leapfrog these problems and return a solution that finds the best locations based on total landed costs and logistics constraints. Most importantly, it returns a sensical location—where a facility can actually be leased or built.
Starboard's CEO, Steve Johanson, commented "Supply Chain Leaders turn to Starboard for actionable guidance in network design. One of the classic problems was to optimize for an unknown site. Starboard presents a breakthrough in solving this without mathematical approximations. Our serverless architecture, use of big data, and proprietary processes can find the best solution in record time."
True Greenfield is just one capability of Starboard's Navigator platform. It is a comprehensive supply chain network design tool used by decision makers to optimize their supply chains and make time critical and strategic decisions.
Read more about True Greenfield here: True Greenfield
Get a short demo video clip here: Starboard Navigator
About Starboard
Starboard answers supply chain design questions with the speed and lucidity that Supply Chain Leaders require. Combining a modern, server-less architecture with gaming technology, Starboard's Navigator platform is the super-simple/super-fast way to model supply chains, ask what if questions, and iterate towards a best solution. With over 70 customer companies across the globe, Starboard is the fastest growing Supply Chain Design Platform and the most current technology available in the market.
Learn more at www.starboardcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Tim Andreae
231.486.5022
332741@email4pr.com
SOURCE Starboard Solutions Corp.
