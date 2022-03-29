Shoes For Crews® Partners with PUMA® SAFETY to Create the Future of Athletic Safety

The new partnership will enhance both companies' safety footwear product offerings with a new line of industrial safety footwear.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Shoes For Crews®, the global leader and pioneer in slip-resistant footwear, announced its partnership with award-winning shoe manufacturer, PUMA® SAFETY. Together, Shoes For Crews and PUMA SAFETY will revolutionize the future of athletic safety beginning with a line of modern, slip-resistant industrial safety footwear.

The Shoes For Crews and PUMA SAFETY joint product line will include full-grain leather and microfiber footwear with lightweight composite and fiberglass safety toe options for maximum comfort. The new safety footwear will also include antimicrobial and moisture wicking linings, Hypro Odor Control insoles, IDCell EVA midsole technology with shock absorption, and will meet or exceed ASTM F2413 safety standards for Electrical Hazard and impact/compression resistance. Each pair of safety footwear is designed to protect companies and their team members from slips and falls without sacrificing style and comfort.

"Our collaboration with PUMA SAFETY focuses on safety, durability, and comfort for maximum protection," said Jim O'Connor, Vice President of Sales at Shoes For Crews. "By coupling our latest easy clean outsoles and state of the art technology with the classic athletic styling of PUMA, we're offering uniquely designed safety shoes so crew members feel comfortable and safe at work. While the inaugural product line includes industrial products only, we fully intend on expanding the offering soon. This is just the beginning of a partnership that will help us enhance our customers' experience and further our mission to become the #1 provider of safety footwear across all industries."

John Spotts, Director of Sales and Business Development at PUMA SAFETY said "Our partnership with Shoes For Crews is logical as we both seek to provide our customers with safety footwear that is reliable, safe, and comfortable. We are delighted to team up with Shoes For Crews to provide classic safety shoes that will protect millions of workers and define the future of athletic safety."

To view the new safety footwear styles, visit the PUMA brand page.

About Shoes For Crews®

Shoes For Crews® is a leading designer and manufacturer of slip-resistant footwear, protecting millions worldwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Shoes For Crews® began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984 with a mission to create a safer workplace. The company's focus is to deliver best-in-class safety footwear with superior slip-resistant outsole technology, unmatched comfort and on-trend styling through a complete line of slip-resistant footwear designed to bring each employee home safely. For more information, visit www.shoesforcrews.com.

About PUMA® SAFETY

PUMA® SAFETY has taken the standard work boot to the next level of protection and style with their athletic-inspired work shoes. Their work footwear has the look and fit of an athletic shoe, yet are built with the same protective safety features as a tough work boot to keep you performing at your best every day. To achieve that, the PUMA brand is based on the very values that make an excellent athlete.

CONTACT: Autumn Birk, 332613@email4pr.com, +1 561-683-5090

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoes-for-crews-partners-with-puma-safety-to-create-the-future-of-athletic-safety-301512182.html

SOURCE Shoes For Crews, LLC