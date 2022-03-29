Renoworks Enhances Lead Generation and Qualification Platform with New Data Science Solutions

New Solutions Aimed at Helping Customers Gain Valuable Insights to Increase Consumer Demand, Lead Acquisition and Sales Conversion
CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. RW ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), the world's leading end-to-end visualization and lead generating platform for the home renovation and new construction sector, launches new data science and analytics solutions engineered for the building product industry. Integrated into Renoworks' already successful lead generation and qualification platform, the enhanced features enable Renoworks customers to target and identify potential buyers, increasing lead and sales conversion.
Satisfying Lead Generation Demands of an Evolving Industry with Data
Building product manufacturers are looking to data to grow consumer demand, expand their understanding of customers, identify qualified leads and convert them into buyers.
Renoworks is addressing these needs with its enhanced platform, leveraging data science and analytics. These new solutions strengthen the Company's highly capable lead generation and qualification platform, giving its clients actionable insights about what products homeowners are evaluating and surfacing qualified leads that have a high probability of transacting. This significantly improves lead generation for building product manufacturers and contractors, helping them to discover and target new consumers, simplify project transactions, and accelerate job win rates. This enhances the Renoworks Platform value proposition.
"For over 20 years, Renoworks has been building the largest data set surrounding building products in the world," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "With over 3 million homeowners using our platform annually and interacting with hundreds of thousands of product combinations and colors across over 350 building product manufacturer brands, Renoworks is uniquely positioned to transform these interactions into actionable data insights and user experiences that our clients need to drive their business decisions and operations."
"Renoworks' expanded data solutions are here to help meet the data demands of building product manufacturers, distributors, retailers and contractors. We have a robust roadmap for continuing to evolve our ability to approach, target and convert our clients' customers."
About Renoworks
Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
