Global Geotechnical Construction Services Markets Report 2021-2028: Use of Renewable Technologies for Cleaner and Greener Environment & Growing Deployment of Offshore Wind Farms

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Construction Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Service (Marine Site Characterization, Site Assessment and Cleanup, Site Engineering and Design, Environmental Planning and Management, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geotechnical construction services market is expected to grow from US$ 2,112.5 million in 2021 to US$ 3,192.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2028.
A geotechnical service can help in evaluating a location that can be suitable for a specific construction project. Geotechnics is a civil engineering specialty that studies the physical properties of terrestrial materials using the concepts of soil and rock mechanics.
Geotechnical services comprise drilling deep cavities, collecting and evaluating soil samples, reviewing the test result, and making appropriate foundation recommendations. These services are critical in designing massive infrastructure projects, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, trains, tunnels, and other land and marine construction projects. Along with the construction industry, oil & gas and mining industries are other end-users of geotechnical construction services.
The geotechnical construction services market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into underground city space, slope & excavation, and ground & foundation. The underground city space segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the utilization of underground space, which is one of the prerequisites for the development of megacities.
By service, the market is segmented into marine site characterization, site assessment & clean-up, site engineering & design, and environmental planning & management, and others. In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.
In 2020, the world economy suffered significant consequences, and the effects are expected to endure to some extent. The outbreak has led to disruptions in primary industries including FMCG, BFSI, Electronics, IT And Telecom, Retail, and Hospitality among others.
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, a sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industries may limit the geotechnical construction services market growth to some extent. Factory shutdowns, travel and trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the infection have impacted the working of many retail, hospitality, and FMCG industries across the world.
Arup; EGS; Fugro; Gardline Limited; Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.; HDR; Kiewit Corporation; Stantec Inc.; Wagman, Inc.; and WSP are among the major players operating in the global geotechnical construction services machine market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Geotechnical Construction Services Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Geotechnical Construction Services Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Transport Infrastructure Projects
5.1.2 Growing Mining Industry
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Economic and Political Instability
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Deployment of Offshore Wind Farms
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Use of Renewable Technologies for Cleaner and Greener Environment
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Geotechnical Construction Services Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Geotechnical Construction Services Market Overview
6.2 Geotechnical Construction Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Geotechnical Construction Services Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Geotechnical Construction Services Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Underground City Space
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Underground City Space: Geotechnical Construction Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Slope and Excavation
7.5 Ground and Foundation
8. Geotechnical Construction Services Market Analysis - By Service
8.1 Overview
8.2 Geotechnical Construction Services Market, By Industry (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Marine site Characterization
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Marine site Characterization: Geotechnical Construction Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Site Assessment and Cleanup
8.5 Site Engineering and Design
8.6 Environmental Planning and Management
8.7 Others
9. Geotechnical Construction Services Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 Overview
10. Geotechnical Construction Services Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
12. Company Profiles
- Arup
- EGS
- Fugro
- Gardline Limited
- Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.
- HDR
- Kiewit Corporation
- Stantec Inc.
- Wagman, Inc.
- WSP
