Overtime and Superstar Quarterback Cam Newton Launch OT7 Football League

Game play will begin this June featuring top football talent from around the U.S.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, and pro football MVP Cam Newton, announced today the launch of OT7, a 7 on 7 football league. All of the action will be covered exclusively through Overtime. The inaugural season featuring up to 24 teams from around the country will kick off in June.

"As a company, we continue to create, invest in and grow disruptive sports IP that rethinks the athlete and fan experience for the physical and the digital world," said Dan Porter, Overtime Co-Founder and CEO. "OT7 will introduce fans to highly competitive 7 on 7 football and bring them closer to the next generation football stars through Overtime's storytelling."

Serving as a partner, strategic advisor and board member, Cam will bring his 15-years of playing professional football to help build out OT7. Cam has spent his career running his own 7 on 7 teams and believes these athletes benefit on and off the field, teaching them invaluable life lessons.

"I have spent the better part of the last 15 years dedicated to bettering the lives of young football players through 7 on 7 football. 7 on 7 was an invaluable outlet to me growing up, and many professional football players would not be where they are today without that exposure and training in the spring," said Newton. "I felt that now was the time to leverage my knowledge of the space and partner with Overtime to give 7 on 7 the exposure and investment it deserves."

Every spring for the past 24 years, 7 on 7 football has featured top high school players including Jamarr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Trevor Lawrence and Trevon Diggs to name a few. It's where the future stars develop their exceptional skill-set. This show-stopping competition featuring the next generation of talent has flown under the radar of a broad audience - until now.

Kicking off the week of June 6, games will be held in Las Vegas across a week-long span including pool play and a single-elimination playoff bracket. In addition to league play, OT7 will tell the stories of the nations top football stars as they compete for the championship title. This includes a docu-series following each team, game recaps, player features, QB Showdown, a combine, a series with Cam and more. All content will be featured across Overtime's social accounts dedicated to all things football including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Fans of all ages are invited to watch the games and visit the OT7 Fan Zone which will include photo opportunities, live music, food trucks, merchandise and more.

Overtime's OT SZN social accounts are home to popular docu-series including "The Coach That Never Punts," "Primetime 2.0" with Deion and Sheduer Sanders, "OT Draft House" featuring Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris, and "O Films" featuring stars like Justin Fields. To date, OT SZN's TikTok is the largest football account in US Sports Media with over 2.5 million followers. Just last year, fans consumed nearly 1 billion minutes of content on the channel, making it the largest YouTube channel dedicated to strictly American football.

Overtime has grown exponentially since it first launched. Starting just five years ago, Overtime has become the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, having built a community of over 65 million fans that engage with Overtime content across all of its channels. Overtime has collaborated with top streetwear brands and has a rapidly growing retail business.

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just five years, Overtime has built a community of over 65 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including sponsorship, e-commerce, licensing and owned leagues.

