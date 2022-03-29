Recombinant Protein Expression in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Success in CHO, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the differences between commonly used protein expression systems in the pharmaceutical industry. Attendees will learn the history of the Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) platform in protein expression. In addition, attendees will learn why the CHO platform is preferred in drug discovery. The featured speaker will discuss how the CHO expression system can accelerate research involving proteins and antibodies.
TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will focus on the use of the Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) system in the pharmaceutical industry. The CHO expression system is the most frequently used non-human mammalian cell line for developing and generating biological therapeutics. The CHO system is favored for its resilience to variations in growth conditions and resistance to infections. They can be grown to high densities making it possible to obtain recombinant protein expression at high yields.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will detail the differences between commonly used protein expression systems. In addition, attendees will learn why the CHO platform is preferred in drug discovery. This webinar will also be open to questions to discuss any other topics of interest related to this CHO platform.
Join Ishita Barman, Sr. Field Application Scientist, GenScript USA Inc., for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Recombinant Protein Expression in the Pharmaceutical Industry: Success in CHO.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
