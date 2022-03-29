Owen Mumford And Noble International Announce Collaboration On Patient Training Solutions For UniSafe® Drug Delivery Devices

Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, a division of Owen Mumford Ltd, which specialises in the design, development and manufacture of injectable drug delivery systems for the pharmaceutical, biotech and generics industries, announces its alliance with Noble International, an Aptar Pharma company and world leader in providing drug delivery training device programs for pharmaceutical companies and original equipment manufacturers. Through this agreement, Noble will develop patient-focused training devices for Owen Mumford's safety syringe platform UniSafe®. Noble will also develop and provide comprehensive training programs and materials to support and educate patients on their injection devices with the aim of improving therapy adherence and patient confidence.
APOPKA, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, a division of Owen Mumford Ltd, which specialises in the design, development and manufacture of injectable drug delivery systems for the pharmaceutical, biotech and generics industries, announces its alliance with Noble International, an Aptar Pharma company and world leader in providing drug delivery training device programs for pharmaceutical companies and original equipment manufacturers.
Through this agreement, Noble will develop patient-focused training devices for Owen Mumford's safety syringe platform UniSafe®. Noble will also develop and provide comprehensive training programs and materials to support and educate patients on their injection devices with the aim of improving therapy adherence and patient confidence.
Recent studies show that a staggering one-third of patients do not receive any formal training when they are prescribed a self-injectable course of therapy at their healthcare provider's office. For those patients who do receive training, the average training time is just 16 minutes, which discourages patients from practicing or asking questions. 1
"We understand the need for comprehensive training for drug delivery devices, especially for new patients or those with dexterity challenges. They will greatly benefit from having training on our UniSafe® 1mL spring free design, which is already simple to use and has safety features such as a shielded needle and integrated plunger," said Michael Earl, Director of Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services. "We are excited about working with Noble and its extensive experience in providing a thorough training package will help to ensure that UniSafe® patients are confident to deliver their medication and adhere to their drug regimen, therefore helping to achieve a positive impact on outcomes."
"This collaboration further strengthens both organisations' commitment to provide patients with the tools and resources to help them achieve better health outcomes," said Jeff Miller, Director of Business Development, Noble. "Noble's deep understanding of the anxieties and challenges that patients who self-administer face, combined with Owen Mumford's device experience and expertise, can better enable patients to begin their therapeutic treatment sooner and maintain their regiment longer."
About Owen Mumford
Owen Mumford is a leader in the design, manufacture and advancement of medical technology, commercialising medical products in its own brand and custom device solutions for the world's major pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. It has pioneered the evolution of medical devices for almost 70 years with solutions for the ease and comfort of administering life-saving medication, safe and comfortable blood sampling and testing, and rapid professional and self-diagnostic testing kits.
The company has a global presence across the UK, USA, Europe and Asia and is a trusted partner to many of the world's biggest diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies.
About Noble
Noble is an Aptar Pharma company and part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. A patient-centric global leader in medical device training solutions, Noble has expertise in human factors engineering, market insights, and device design and engineering to develop, manufacture and commercialize robust training solutions for patients who self-administer drug therapies. Noble's training solutions encompass drug delivery training devices that mimic the exact feel, force and function of the real drug delivery device on which it is modeled, and include autoinjectors, prefilled syringes, nasal devices and pulmonary devices. For more information, please visit http://www.gonoble.com and http://www.aptar.com.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5696292/
