ePlus Successfully Achieves Type 2 SSAE 18, HIPAA, PCI and ISO 9001 Attestations

HERNDON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has successfully earned multiple attestations for controls surrounding its Managed Services Center, Cloud Hosted Services, Service Desk, Warehouse Operations and ePlus' OneSource family of software products.

ePlus has once again achieved the Type 2 SSAE 18 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) examination, also commonly referred to as Service Organization and Controls (SOC 1) Report, for its Managed Services Center, Service Desk and OneSource family of software products that provide information technology acquisition, asset management, procurement, and catalog management software services. The Type 2 SSAE 18 examination was performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The company also successfully completed the Type 2 SSAE 18 examination (SOC2) for Cloud Hosted Services, which evaluates controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. The SSAE 18 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented and suitably designed.

In addition, ePlus successfully completed an attestation examination (formally known as an Independent Practitioner's Report) on the Information Security Program Related to HIPAA and HITECH for its Cloud Hosted Services. ePlus has also attained Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) attestation as a Service Provider of network monitoring and management services for its Managed Services Center. The PCI DSS is a comprehensive set of standards that requires service providers to adhere to strict information security controls and processes.

Finally, ePlus has successfully achieved the ISO 9001 Certification for warehouse order processing, fulfillment, warehouse operations, and system configuration of IT products for clients in public and private sectors at its warehouse locations. The ISO 9001 establishes the criteria for ePlus' Quality Management System (QMS) as measured against principles that include a strong customer focus, top management involvement, a process approach, and continual improvement.

All successful SSAE and HIPAA examinations were for the period of August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The PCI attestation is effective as of December, 2021 and the ISO 9001 is effective as of February, 2022.

"The successful SOC2 Type 1, Type 2, HIPAA, PCI and ISO 9001 evaluations are a testament to our operational excellence and the diligence we exercise on a daily basis to provide the highest level of service to our customers," said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus. "Our managed services practice is built on the highest caliber standards and technology expertise and earning these attestations demonstrates our capacity to provide these solutions with excellence."

About ePlus Cloud Hosted Services

ePlus Cloud Hosted Services enable organizations to leverage consumption-based cost models to better meet cyclical business demands and limit upfront capital investments. The customized suite of offerings leverages enterprise-class technology from top tier vendors and includes ePlus Cloud Managed Backup, ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery, and ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.eplus.com/services/cloud-hosted-services.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks in order to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 20 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

