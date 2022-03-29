Senstar Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies SNT, a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.
Earnings Conference Call Information:
To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13727597.
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
UK Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429
The call will begin promptly at: 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time.
The conference call will also be webcast live at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533812&tp_key=871365c700.
A replay link of the call will be available at https://senstar.com/ on April 27, 2022 after 1:00 pm Eastern time through May 11, 2022 at 11:59 pm Eastern time.
Replay Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13727597
About Senstar
Senstar is a global leader in innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative, intelligent, integrated security technologies. Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. Senstar, which products are found in thousands of sites including critical infrastructure, logistics, corrections and energy, has been protecting high risk assets for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstar.com.
For more information:
Senstar Technologies Ltd.
Doron Kerbel, Adv.
V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary
+972-74-794-5200
Doron.Kerbel@senstar.com
IR Contact:
Brett Mass
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1-646-536-7331
Brett@HaydenIR.com
SOURCE Magal Security Systems Ltd
