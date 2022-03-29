Parks Associates: 31% of US Internet Households Watch Ad-Based (AVOD) OTT services

WarnerMedia, Samsung Electronics, fuboTV, Yahoo Sports, Amagi, Amdocs, MediaKind, and more address hybrid business models and new ways to capture the consumer
DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host "Video Distribution Strategies" virtually on Thursday, March 31, starting at 11:00 AM CT US, as part of the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media conference series. The research firm's latest data shows 31% of internet households watch ad-based (AVOD) OTT services and over 40% have watched a live event online in the past three months.
Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, Symphony MediaAI, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Metrological, brings together industry leaders for visionary presentations, interactive panel discussions, and analyst insights. The event features in-depth consumer and industry research on the role of connected TV devices, hybrid business models, and new strategies to retain and grow subscribers.
"The future of entertainment involves customers streaming content in new ways, satisfying content needs anytime and anywhere, through subscription and free models," said Jeremy Simon, VP, Head of Global Streaming Partnerships, Amdocs. "These new business models mean meeting the customer needs is more complex than you might think. We look forward to sharing more."
"Video Distribution Strategies" features an executive spotlight session with Melissa de la Rama, Vice President, Distribution, WarnerMedia, and two interactive panels, "Shifting Content Agreements: Engaging the Consumer" and "The Role of Sports in Video Choices," with the following panelists:
- Susan Agliata, Director, Business Development, OTT Ecosystem, Samsung Electronics
- Lior Friedman, SVP, Business Development, Amagi Corporation
- Tom Goedde, Chief Marketing Officer, SimWin Sports
- Ben Grad, SVP, Head of Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV
- William Marks, SVP, Business Development & Digital, Ovation Television
- Nick Meacham, CEO, SportsPro Media
- Geoff Reiss, Head, Fantasy & Gaming, Yahoo Sports
- Marty Roberts, VP, Media Analytics, Brightcove
- Sourik Samaddar, Manager, Consumer Solutions, Akamai Technologies
- Jeremy Simon, VP, Head of Global Streaming Partnerships, Amdocs
- Chris Wilson, Director, Market Development, Sports, MediaKind
"WarnerMedia leans into our partner relationships to attract new audiences to HBO Max and works with these platforms to keep customers engaged," said Melissa de la Rama, Vice President, Distribution, WarnerMedia. "I look forward to discussing how we find success working with our distribution partners as the executive spotlight session speaker at Future of Video hosted by Parks Associates."
Future of Video will host an in-person conference in December 2022, with virtual sessions throughout the year:
- March 31: Video Distribution Strategies
- May 5: OTT Churn: Marketing and Retention Strategies
- July 21: Personalization and the New Video Viewer
- September 22: Distribution Strategies
Parks Associates recently released the whitepaper OTT Streaming Trends to Watch in 2022, which features insights from the firm's entertainment research team on anticipated trends and market shifts in 2022. Download at https://www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/ott-trends-wp2022.
Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For information, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.
About Future of Video
Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.
Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies. www.futureofvideo.us
Contact:
Rosimely Sera
Parks Associates
972.996.0202
332974@email4pr.com
