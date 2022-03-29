WISI and Verimatrix Launch the Professional ABR Receiver for Hospitality Networks

WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video technologies, and Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, have announced the immediate availability of the first-to-market Professional ABR Receiver.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video technologies, and Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, have announced the immediate availability of the first-to-market Professional ABR Receiver. The Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) Receiver allows video operators to connect multiscreen video to linear networks, so that operators can launch new ABR services while maintaining existing video services at hospitality sites.

With this innovative, new solution, along with Verimatrix's protection technologies, operators can continue to serve hospitality or other business accounts who aren't ready or able to move away from linear video. The ABR Receiver provides flexible output options for all edge sites including hotels, hospitals, multi-dwelling units (MDU's) and nursing homes, while eliminating the need for new set-top boxes or TVs. Operators can use WISI's cutting-edge platform to convert ABR streams to linear IP, QAM or Analog, with additional options for transcoding or re-encrypting to Pro:Idiom.

"The ABR Receiver is a complete game-changer. Operators can reduce costs and rack space, eliminate duplication in their networks, and use the same ABR streams for business accounts," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "We heard from operators first-hand about how critical this application is for the future of their video delivery networks, and we are proud to be part of this joint solution that will enable major cost savings for operators and for their business customers."

The new solution is available within the Inca IP Video Platform, which effortlessly bridges the gap between existing and new video technologies and can replace racks of headend equipment with one sophisticated platform.

Included in the platform is VidiOS™, an award-winning headend video monitoring software solution. VidiOS™ enables easy monitoring of every stream in a video network for expedited troubleshooting and analysis. Essential features include inbound and outbound video thumbnails, stream capture and download, extensive statistical analysis, and rapid stream configuration.

"The ABR Receiver is an innovative solution that will help operators modernize their video networks without having to worry about losing any current subscribers," said Sebastian Braun, Sr. Director of Product Management at Verimatrix. "We are proud of our strong partnership with WISI to help bring this solution to market and we will continue to focus on innovating video technologies together."

To find out more about the ABR Receiver, please visit http://www.wisi.tv.

About WISI

Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix VMX helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit http://www.verimatrix.com.

Media Contact

Rosalinda Thorleifson, WISI, 6049984665, rosalinda.thorleifson@wisi.tv

SOURCE WISI