Bandwidth Announces Global Software Sales Executive Sandy Preizler As Chief Revenue Officer

Hands-on leader consistently exceeded revenue and profitability goals for billion-dollar cloud and software portfolios at NCR, Avaya, Cisco, Symbol (Motorola)

RALEIGH, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. BAND, a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced that Sandy Preizler will be joining the company in the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective April 18. In his 25-year career, Preizler consistently exceeded revenue and profitability goals for billion-dollar cloud and software portfolios at NCR, Avaya, Cisco and Symbol Technologies (now Motorola) by building strong teams, developing new markets, launching new channel strategies and growing customer partnerships–from small and medium businesses to the largest global enterprises.

"Sandy is an exceptional, hands-on leader with a gift for building lasting customer relationships and inspiring global teams while delivering breakthrough results," said Anthony Bartolo, Bandwidth's Chief Operating Officer. "He is the perfect person to create the CRO position at Bandwidth, help accelerate growth and deliver on our mission to be the global platform of choice powering digital transformation for the enterprise."

"I'm very impressed with Bandwidth's strong customer partnerships, global market opportunity and unique service-oriented culture," said Preizler. "I can't wait to build on the performance-based approach to selling at Bandwidth while fostering a fun environment of accountability and results."

Most recently, Preizler was Senior Vice President of Global Sales for the Hospitality division of NCR Inc., overseeing close to $1 billion in sales of cloud and licensed software, managed and professional services, and hardware to the global hospitality market. He exceeded sales targets five years in a row, grew topline revenue while transforming to a recurring revenue model and expanded margins by driving subscriptions, optimizing software and services mix and streamlining costs. He also developed top-level CEO and CIO relationships across the category.

Earlier, Preizler had similar accomplishments as Worldwide Head of Sales for Avaya's Service Provider business–growing revenue to $1.1 billion–and as Worldwide Head of Channels and Distribution at Symbol Technologies Inc. (now Motorola), where he led $1.2 billion in revenue via 40 global distributors, 10,000 reselling partners and 300 independent software vendor partners. He began his career at Cisco, where he was ranked No. 1 U.S. channel sales director two years in a row and also grew bookings 25 percent from flat growth the year before in the Service Provider business across EMEA (based in Paris).

Preizler received a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Queens College, City University of New York, where he was captain of the water polo team that won an NCAA Division II national championship. He is a co-founder and serves on the board of Rock Steady Boxing Westchester, which helps people with Parkinson's disease improve their quality of life through a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth BAND is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-announces-global-software-sales-executive-sandy-preizler-as-chief-revenue-officer-301512351.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.