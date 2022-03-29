EMA to Discuss Key Findings from New Research on the Data-Driven Enterprise during April 5 Webinar

Based on new EMA research, webinar will examine what it means to be data-driven and how organizations can use data analytics to achieve business outcomes
BOULDER, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled "The Journey to Become a Data-Driven Enterprise," featuring Will Schoeppner, research director covering application performance management and business intelligence at EMA.
Organizations have embarked on the journey to be data-driven for years. However, with the recent changes in the world, organizations are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to meet increasing changes in the operational landscape and data analytics.
EMA conducted a global survey to examine what it means to be data driven. Schoeppner will delve into the results and discuss key findings including:
- Perception of maturity and culture is high; however, perception of an organization's strategy to be data-driven is not as strong
- Increased workflow and process automation are requirements for a strong platform in any organization striving to reach maturity in being data-driven
- Resources and leadership are key factors preventing an organization's maturity from being data-driven
- Security is the top reason for being data-driven
- Improved efficiency is the highest benefit of being data-driven
- Technology roles focus on reducing errors, monitoring, and detection, while execs focus on efficiency, accountability, IoT, and automation
- Scalability and customer experience are the main reasons for EMEA companies selecting data analytics tools, while security and ease of use are the top reasons in North America
This independent research was sponsored by BMC Software and Nastel.
The webinar is Tuesday, April 5 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://info.enterprisemanagement.com/journey-to-become-a-data-driven-enterprise-webinar-pr
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
Media Contact
Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, rgould@enterprisemanagement.com
SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates
