DCP Midstream Collaborates with Shoreline to Accelerate Next Gen AI/ML Asset Performance Management SaaS Solution

DCP Midstream has come to a multi-year agreement to deploy Shoreline's AI/ML asset performance management solution.

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoreline, an AI/ML asset performance management (APM) solution company, announced today that DCP Midstream (NYSE DCP), a recognized leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, has come to a multi-year agreement to deploy Shoreline's AI/ML APM solution in alignment with the company's focus on operational excellence.

"DCP continues to explore and implement innovative technologies focused on operational excellence and digital transformation, " said Rob Sadler DCP Midstream group vice president energy transition & transformation. "Coupling Shoreline's technology with our expertise in digitally enabling midstream operations, we see significant potential in this collaboration and are proud of the role DCP plays in helping to bring new, innovative technologies focused on improving reliability and performance to the midstream industry."

"We are excited to have DCP as a lead customer deploying our end-to-end AI/ML APM SaaS platform. Its real-time predictive analytics, remotely managed workflows, ease of use, and affordability will allow our customers to rapidly bring digital transformation to all their assets, not just the critical ones," said Kishore Manghnani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Shoreline. "Our industrial APM solution uses an advanced self-install and auto-configure software approach that is purpose-built for use by non-experts with an unprecedented ease-of-use only found in leading smart home systems."

Shoreline's off-the-shelf software as a service (SaaS) solution is built using multiple services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) including FreeRTOS, AWS IoT Core, and Amazon SageMaker. The deep insights and highly accurate predictions generated by Shoreline's physics models asset library and self-supervised machine learning do not require historical records and expensive data scientists. Shoreline's end-to-end IoT – ML offering unlocks deeper insights on equipment health.

"Shoreline's AI/ML APM solution is built on AWS to rapidly scale its solution and help transform asset intensive industry customers worldwide by enabling plug and play industrial IoT smart sensors with direct sensor-to-the-cloud connectivity," said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President, IoT at AWS. "Shoreline's innovative solution with self-supervised deep learning AI/ML and IoT is easy to deploy without additional IT investment or expert help from third parties. It scales rapidly, providing customers fast time-to-value from trial to production."

Shoreline is an industrial AI/ML asset performance management SaaS solution company. It enables asset-intensive industries to connect all their assets to manage performance, improve efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, extend equipment useful life by decades and unlock rich operational data. It was founded by AI, ML, Cloud, HW and industrial machine modeling experts from leading companies. For more information visit https://www.shorelineai.us

DCP Midstream, LP DCP is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66.

