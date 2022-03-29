With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 223 Percent, Channel Bakers Ranks No. 62 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list had an average growth rate of 195 percent

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Channel Bakers, a global retail media agency, is No. 62 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"We are thrilled to be on the Inc. Regionals list for the second straight year, and that our growth rate has more than doubled from 2021," said Josh Kreitzer, Channel Bakers' CEO and Founder. "Many of the online shopping trends from last year continue and the growth in consumer spending has prompted brands to look more to measurable retail media platforms to reach those shoppers."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Founded in 2015, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency with offices on four continents. The agency was founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific online retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has leveraged its initial success as a fully accredited and certified Amazon advertising partner, to become a true omnichannel eCommerce retail media and marketing consultancy. Visit www.channelbakers.com for more information and case studies .

For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals .

