Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Partnership Extension with Gary and Mary West PACE

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) TRHC, a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year renewal with Gary and Mary West PACE for its CareKinesis PACE Pharmacy and Pharmastar services. Gary and Mary West PACE is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in San Marcos, CA, which currently serves over 180 participants who live in North County San Diego. TRHC has partnered with Gary and Mary West PACE since 2018, with the program holding its official opening in October 2019.

"We have been very happy with the service and support TRHC has provided since we opened our doors, and we are pleased that our participants will continue to benefit from these important services," said Renata Smith, MPA, Executive Director of Gary and Mary West PACE. "With unrivaled attention to detail and focus on care, we remain confident in the quality delivered by CareKinesis and Pharmastar."

CareKinesis is a leading PACE pharmacy, which has provided services to PACE organizations since 2011. Its highly acclaimed offerings include MedWise® medication risk mitigation demonstrated to keep people safe from medication-related problems; multi-dose adherence packaging used to reduce risk of multi-drug interactions; Door2Door™ home delivery; 24/7 support from PharmDs who are specifically trained in geriatric pharmacy; and other key benefits.

Similar to CareKinesis, Pharmastar serves the PACE marketplace, delivering PACE-focused pharmacy benefit management solutions.

"The satisfaction of those we serve is of great importance and has helped to nurture our deep-seated presence in the PACE market," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We are pleased to have 100% percent client retention in California and across the U.S. We are excited to renew our CareKinesis and Pharmastar services with Gary and Mary West PACE and to support the program as it continues to develop."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) TRHC provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Gary and Mary West PACE

Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE is a program providing all the care and services for older adults and people over age 55 who live in North County San Diego and meet state requirements for nursing home level of care as covered by Medicare and Medi-Cal and as authorized by the interdisciplinary team. If participants are enrolled in Medicare and Medi-Cal, they will pay nothing, or they will pay their Medi-Cal "share of cost." The program also accepts people enrolled only in Medi-Cal and people who want to pay privately. To apply or learn more about eligibility, contact Gary and Mary West PACE at (760) 280-2230 or visit their website at www.westpace.org.

