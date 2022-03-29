Over Sixty Percent of Women Said a Manager, Leader, or Colleague Impacted Their Workplace Confidence, Finds New Women's Confidence Study

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women overwhelming attributed lack of workplace confidence to experiences with managers, leaders, and colleagues, according to a new Women's Workplace Confidence study that analyzed responses of hundreds of diverse professional women across industries, function, seniority, and age.
The 2022 report explores intrinsic and organizational influencers of women's workplace confidence, behaviors resulting from diminished confidence, why women leave companies, and what they are missing – and need most – from organizations to increase confidence, make valuable contributions, and thrive.
"The report highlights the reality that confidence isn't a buzzword for women – it directly influences their engagement, productivity, and retention in organizations," said Velera Wilson, founder of Positive Identity, the organization leading the study. "Particularly now during the Great Resignation and Reshuffle era, women are choosing organizations that will help them grow – the study provides insight what organizations can do to support and retain female talent."
The study's findings show:
- Over sixty percent of women said a manager, leader, or colleague impacted their workplace confidence – themes included microaggression, gaslighting, devaluing contributions, exclusion, and bias
- COVID has impacted workplace confidence significantly, whether women are employed or not – 67% of employed and 60% of unemployed women said their confidence was impacted somewhat or a lot due to the pandemic
- Toxic or challenging work culture and lack of growth opportunities were the two primary reasons women left organizations – and about 30 percent of Black women reported leaving due to racial inequity
- Before women leave organizations there is considerable damage – 54% reported that their mental and emotional health suffered, followed by decision-making and focus, quality of work, and productivity
- Over 75 percent of women report increased confidence in their career across age, range, and seniority, but they are requesting more support from organizations to further increase performance – mentorship (32%), training and development (31%), and sponsorship (28%) were the top three types of support requested
The report provides direct insight into ways organizations can implement strategies and programs to retain their female talent in this highly competitive job market.
To discuss the broader implications of the data and the impact of workplace confidence on women, contact: thrive@velerawilson.com or www.velerawilson.com
SOURCE Woman's Workplace Confidence Study
