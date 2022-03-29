FCI Deepens Data Exfiltration Protection for Financial Services Firms

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past year was a record-breaking year for data breaches. According to Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) research, "the total number of data breaches through September 30, 2021 already exceeded the total number of events in 2020 by 17%."
Regulators went from vague outlines of cybersecurity regulations to increasingly prescriptive as firms in the industry try to keep up with the shifting landscape. Guidance from the SEC and supported by FINRA outlines, "Under the SEC's Regulation S-P, firms are required to have policies and procedures addressing the protection of customer information and records." This includes identifying and blocking the transmission of sensitive data (e.g., account numbers, social security numbers, trade information, and source code) from leaving the organization.
Cyber threat phases range from a single hacker making a threat for fame or money to more serious organized crime for ransoms and the extreme being nation-state sponsored threats for spying and hacking large systems. From this comes a Zero Trust mentality to mitigate risk. A Zero Trust approach considers users, devices, and systems as potential threats until proven otherwise - verify first, then trust. Without controls in place, nothing stops someone from extracting data to an external system. In a BYOD world, protection is critical.
FCI enables Enterprises, Field and Home Offices to avoid data exfiltration and data leaks with a Data Exfiltration Protection solution that:
- Provides visibility on private data movement to other systems and locations
- Allows cyber teams to monitor, alert and block private data transfer
- Offers Reports and a Dashboard for better compliance evidence
Brian Edelman, FCI's Founder and CEO notes, "With this unique solution, we have created the coordination between data exfiltration protection and systems of private data. We also have coordination between the device and the user - we now know 'who,' not just what device. This solution has been validated and is now used by a large Tier 1 Life Insurance carrier and other new clients at the Enterprise and Field Office levels. Our passion is to stay current on threats and regulations to help firms understand how to stay compliant and keep data safe."
About FCI Cyber FCI is a NIST-Based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering Cybersecurity Compliance Enablement Technologies & Services to CISOs and security personnel of Financial Services organizations with prescriptive cybersecurity regulatory requirements. FCI blends best-of-breed technologies, cybersecurity best practices, expertise, and innovation to perform Security Assessments and deliver cloud-based Managed Endpoint and Network Protection. http://www.fcicyber.com
Media Contact
Michelle Campione, FCI, 1 888 434 6443, info@fcicyber.com
SOURCE FCI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.