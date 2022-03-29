FCI Deepens Data Exfiltration Protection for Financial Services Firms

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past year was a record-breaking year for data breaches. According to Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) research, "the total number of data breaches through September 30, 2021 already exceeded the total number of events in 2020 by 17%."

Regulators went from vague outlines of cybersecurity regulations to increasingly prescriptive as firms in the industry try to keep up with the shifting landscape. Guidance from the SEC and supported by FINRA outlines, "Under the SEC's Regulation S-P, firms are required to have policies and procedures addressing the protection of customer information and records." This includes identifying and blocking the transmission of sensitive data (e.g., account numbers, social security numbers, trade information, and source code) from leaving the organization.

Cyber threat phases range from a single hacker making a threat for fame or money to more serious organized crime for ransoms and the extreme being nation-state sponsored threats for spying and hacking large systems. From this comes a Zero Trust mentality to mitigate risk. A Zero Trust approach considers users, devices, and systems as potential threats until proven otherwise - verify first, then trust. Without controls in place, nothing stops someone from extracting data to an external system. In a BYOD world, protection is critical.

FCI enables Enterprises, Field and Home Offices to avoid data exfiltration and data leaks with a Data Exfiltration Protection solution that:



Provides visibility on private data movement to other systems and locations

Allows cyber teams to monitor, alert and block private data transfer

Offers Reports and a Dashboard for better compliance evidence

Brian Edelman, FCI's Founder and CEO notes, "With this unique solution, we have created the coordination between data exfiltration protection and systems of private data. We also have coordination between the device and the user - we now know 'who,' not just what device. This solution has been validated and is now used by a large Tier 1 Life Insurance carrier and other new clients at the Enterprise and Field Office levels. Our passion is to stay current on threats and regulations to help firms understand how to stay compliant and keep data safe."

About FCI Cyber FCI is a NIST-Based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering Cybersecurity Compliance Enablement Technologies & Services to CISOs and security personnel of Financial Services organizations with prescriptive cybersecurity regulatory requirements. FCI blends best-of-breed technologies, cybersecurity best practices, expertise, and innovation to perform Security Assessments and deliver cloud-based Managed Endpoint and Network Protection. http://www.fcicyber.com

