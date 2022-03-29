KPMG and Volante Technologies Launch Strategic Alliance for Real-Time Payments and ISO 20022 Modernization

KPMG's payments modernization experience along with Volante's cloud native B2B payments solutions will help banks prepare for ISO 20022 and real-time payments as part of a broader strategic alliance

NEW YORK , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, and KPMG are joining forces to offer financial institutions comprehensive ISO 20022 and real-time payments (RTP) readiness diagnostics. The strategic alliance will offer banks a winning combination of cloud-native payment solutions and related advisory, enabling banks to modernize their payments processes and operations faster than ever.

As a result, banks and payment service providers can start their real-time payments journey immediately with The Clearing House RTP®, and prepare for new instant payment schemes such as the FedNowSM Service as they become available. More so, financial institutions will be able to modernize their legacy wire and ACH payment systems, and strategically position themselves for emerging payments trends such as connected or embedded banking. In addition, they will become ISO 20022 compliant.

"ISO 20022 and RTP represent watershed moments in payments and serve as catalysts for change with the opportunity for banks to provide a better payment experience and value-added solutions for corporates. While the ISO 20022 compliance deadline may seem far away, 2022 is the critical year for banks to ensure they have a clear strategy and plan for ISO 20022 readiness given the complex legacy IT environments of many banks," said Courtney Trimble, Principal, KPMG, and Global Head of Payments.

"With FedNow coming and increasing interest in instant payments in the U.S., there is a perfect storm brewing for banks to have a comprehensive payments modernization plan for the next two to three years," Trimble continued. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Volante to drive new modernization and innovation to our bank clients, resulting in richer payments experiences and offerings to their customers."

"We've been very impressed working with the KPMG team for the past year. Formalizing our strategic alliance will see us take our relationship to the next level," said Jim Chow, VP of Partnerships, Volante Technologies.

"KPMG brings deep banking and payments industry experience with strong insights into ISO 20022, real-time payments, and payments modernization - both from a consulting and regulatory perspective," continued Chow. "Together, KPMG and Volante will give financial institutions the freedom to adapt to the fast-evolving payments landscape by turning the challenges of ISO 20022 migration and real-time payments enablement into a strategic business advantage."

Deepak Gupta, Global Head, Payments as a Service, Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Volante Technologies, added, "Volante continues to lead in the marketplace with its latest cloud-native technology. An alliance with KPMG is another important cornerstone of our overall partner ecosystem. Our customers now have access to the best of both worlds: Volante's modern technology with the lowest time to value with the deep domain expertise of KPMG."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 145 countries and territories and has close to 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

