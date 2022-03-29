Leading-Edge Technology Makes FORLOH's New Insect Shield® Apparel Best In Class for Warm Weather Adventures

FORLOH Combines Fabric Technologies and Design in Innovative New Summer Collection
WHITEFISH, Mont., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORLOH, the 100 percent made-in-America technical outdoor brand, is proud to introduce new, lightweight Insect Shield® shirts and pants that deliver unprecedented comfort and protection in the most innovative garments ever designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Finally, adventurers are uniquely equipped to win the battle against the host of hurdles that come with being outdoors in the warm weather – heat, sun and biting insects chief among them.
As the most technologically advanced warm-weather performance apparel pieces ever made, FORLOH's new Insect Shield SolAir UPF Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt and Lightweight Pants are expertly engineered to combat the harmful rays of the sun and biting insects, while keeping the wearer cool, dry and odor-free.
Entirely made in the United States, FORLOH is the first to combine these industry-leading technologies in the new warm-weather apparel line:
- Insect Shield®: Odorless and safe, it provides effective, long-lasting and convenient insect protection.
- brrr Pro®: Cooling minerals keep skin temperature 3.5F degrees cooler while promoting hyper wicking by expanding the wicking properties of the fabric by more than 700 percent.
- UPF 900+: A world-leading rating that keeps the harmful rays of the sun off the skin.
- Polygiene® Stay Fresh: Premium scent control that fights odor-causing bacteria.
- Polygiene® Odor Crunch: Converts external odor molecules into carbon dioxide and expels them from the garment.
Available in three colors and in six sizes (Small-3XL), the lightweight Insect Shield SolAir UPF Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt ($99) is equally at home on the saltwater flats as it is on a hiking trail. A Polyester and Spandex blend, it features a 4-way stretch for increased mobility and comfort. Women's specific cuts are coming in June 2022.
Exceedingly comfortable and highly durable, Insect Shield SolAir Pants ($159) can handle days on the water or deep in the woods with equal ease. Available in waist sizes 28-44, they feature articulated knees, a gusseted crotch and smartly placed pockets for unparalleled functionality. Women's specific cuts are coming in June 2022.
"These are, by far, the most technologically advanced shirts and pants you can wear while taking part in your favorite outdoor pursuit," said Andy Techmanski, CEO and founder of FORLOH. "While we expand our reach beyond hunting and fishing, these two pieces deliver on our promise to manufacture premium and versatile apparel here in the U.S. that exceeds the demands of our customers and their adventures."
The Insect Shield SolAir UPF Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt and Lightweight Pants are available in FORLOH's retail stores in Whitefish, MT, and Austin, TX, and online at FORLOH.com.
About FORLOH
FORLOH is a technical outdoor brand with gear and clothing that is 100% made in the USA. Based in Whitefish, Montana, FORLOH uses a "no-concessions" approach to product development and design, so outdoor enthusiasts can forge deeper connections with the outdoors through its range of award-winning products. FORLOH apparel features leading-edge innovations from other industries, including NASA and the automotive industry, creating unique and exclusive performance benefits. All products come with a lifetime warranty and are distributed through two physical locations, one in Whitefish, MT, and the other in Austin, TX, and through FORLOH.com.
